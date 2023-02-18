Colorado Mesa’s Olivia Reed scores on a layup Friday night in the Mavs’ 60-43 victory over New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena. Reed finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds — and had a double-double in the first half. Monica Brooks, left, had 17 points and seven rebounds in the Mavs’ fourth straight win.
Colorado Mesa’s Olivia Reed scores on a layup Friday night in the Mavs’ 60-43 victory over New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena. Reed finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds — and had a double-double in the first half. Monica Brooks, left, had 17 points and seven rebounds in the Mavs’ fourth straight win.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Jamisyn Heaton drives to the basket Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Laura Gutierrez scores on a jumper Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Kylie Kravig passes to a teammate on a fast break Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Laura Gutierrez shoots a jump shot Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Tia Slade shoots a 3-pointer Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Monica Brooks drives to the basket for a layup Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa’s Monica Brooks dribbles through the lane Friday night in the Mavs’ game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Laura Gutierrez shoots a 3-pointer Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Scott Crabtree
Colorado Mesa's Monica Brooks tries to block a shot Friday night in the Mavs' game with New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
Olivia Reed’s and Monica Brooks’ eyes opened wide when they heard the numbers: 20 points, 17 rebounds for the Colorado Mesa freshman forward.
Brooks’ numbers were nothing to sneeze at, either: 17 points, seven rebounds in the Mavericks’ 60-43 victory Friday night over New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
“For some reason, their five (post player) wasn’t guarding me, so I had a little bit of a size advantage when their four was guarding me,” Reed said. “So I just tried to take advantage of that and just be aggressive and just be confident with finishing and trying to finish strong through contact. That, and always having an aggressive mindset with rebounding.”
In the second half, after Reed had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the first 20 minutes, Highlands started double-teaming, and at times triple-teaming, Reed. It didn’t much matter, with the Mavericks setting screens and moving the ball to stretch a five-point halftime lead to a dozen, 42-30, when Laura Gutierrez hit a 3-pointer with 3:51 to play in the third quarter.
Reed took a couple of nice lobs from Kylie Kravig for layups, Jamisyn Heaton converted a three-point play, and then when Reed couldn’t get loose in the fourth quarter, Brooks was right there, hitting mid-range jumpers.
“They were doubling down on (Reed) so I just cut to the open area and hit some shots,” Brooks said.
When the double teams came, Reed didn’t force shots, but instead found an open teammate so the Mavericks could reset the offense.
“They were switching like, every screen in the first half, so when the five (Neysa Munguia, who is 6-foot-2) was on me, I tried to set a back screen so they would switch, so then I could have more of an advantage,” Reed said. “Just being aggressive, I guess.”
Before the game, CMU coach Taylor Wagner, who hustled to Central High School right after the game so he could be in the gym for his oldest daughter, Alex’s, senior night, noticed his young team was a little more loose than usual, and wasn’t sure how that would translate.
Highlands hung with CMU most of the first half, but in the third quarter, the Mavericks (11-14, 10-9 RMAC) turned it up a notch.
“We got some wins and it got in our heads a little bit and we got a little loose with it,” Brooks said. “It shows we’ve got to be ready to go every night because it’s important for us heading into the tournament. We’ve got to be focused.”
Reed said the Mavs need to find the right balance between relaxed and focused.
“Finding that in-between being unfocused and like loosey-goosey,” said Reed, who also blocked four shots and was 10 of 15 from the field. She was only four points and one rebound shy of her career highs. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing, but it needs to be more of a focused sort of loose.”
The set play to get Reed an open look to start the third quarter helped spring the Mavericks to a 21-10 advantage in the third quarter to ease the lead to 50-34.
The four-game winning streak is the longest of the season for CMU, which remained tied with CSU Pueblo, tonight’s opponent at Brownson Arena, for the 7-8 spots in the conference tournament with three games to play.
Mesa’s bench outscored Highlands (12-13, 7-12) 13-0, with Gutierrez scoring 11, and the Mavericks won despite shooting only 20% from the 3-point line (4 of 20). The ones they hit were key, with Gutierrez making three and Brooks one.
Brooks just laughed when asked how she’s seen her young teammates progress over the season.
“Um, a lot,” she giggled. “Like the first couple of weeks, I don’t think they knew what was going on. It was just chaotic. When we played five on five it was more free, but when the system came in, they were kind of struggling. I feel like they got it and they just kept working and you see the outcome now.”