Grand Junction’s Jake Stanfield, top, scores two of his 11 points Saturday in the Tigers’ 65-32 victory over Battle Mountain. Cameron Ochoa, below right, tries to shoot as he is doubled-teamed in the win. Ochoa led Grand Junction with 15 points. Below left, the Tigers’ Will Applegate scores two of his 11 points.
Grand Junction’s Will Applegate scores two of his 11 points Saturday in the Tigers’ 65-32 victory over Battle Mountain.
Grand Junction's Zahir Fuller drives to the basket Saturday in the Tigers' 65-32 victory over Battle Mountain.
Grand Junction's Brett Woytek drives to the basket Saturday in the Tigers' 65-32 victory over Battle Mountain.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction's Brett Woytek controls the ball Saturday in the Tigers' 65-32 victory over Battle Mountain.
Grand Junction's Brett Woytek scores on a layup Saturday in the Tigers' 65-32 victory over Battle Mountain.
Grand Junction’s Cameron Ochoa shoots as he is double-teamed Saturday in the Tigers’ 65-32 victory over Battle Mountain. Ochoa led Grand Junction with 17 points.
It didn’t take long for the Grand Junction High School boys basketball team to find a groove in its first game in 21 days.
The Tigers cruised past Battle Mountain 65-32 on Saturday thanks to a balanced offensive attack and strong defense that frustrated the visiting Huskies.
“I’m pleased with the team effort. You’re always shaking some rust off when you start a new calendar,” said coach Isaac Madison. “We kind of had a weird calendar because we typically play this game on a Tuesday or Wednesday, so we had a really long week of practice, which is good because we identified a lot of things we needed to work on.”
The Tigers used those extra practice days to sharpen their skills. Six seniors who saw significant playing time graduated last season, so there are plenty of new faces on the team, as well as old faces in new roles.
The Tigers (5-5) delivered uneven performances in December and Madison and his staff used the break to smooth out a new scheme to fit the personnel they have.
“We can’t recruit kids to play certain positions, you have to work with who walks through that gym and who makes the team,” Madison said. “There’s some adapting every year, but we had a big graduating class. So we have some new kids with some different skill sets. We’re happy with where we’re at right now.”
That includes utilizing the talents of shooter Cameron Ochoa and the frames of players like Will Applegate, Jake Stanfield and Andon Tow down low.
The Tigers showcased their progress Saturday.
They had a small lead after the first quarter before rattling off 19 points in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 33-14 lead.
Eight different players scored for Grand Junction in the first half and three had six-plus points. Ochoa had nine points in the half — a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws. Applegate scored his six points in the paint and Stanfield hit a pair of 3s.
The Tigers were sluggish coming out of the break but held the Huskies (2-6) to only 18 points in the second half.
“I think we came out aggressive, were shooting well and came out with confidence,” Ochoa said. “I feel more confident. That’s important because if you go up for a shot and you’re thinking, ‘Oh man, I better not miss’ then you’re going to miss.”
Ochoa had a team-high 15 points and Applegate and Stanfield each scored 11.
The Tigers’ suffocating defense frustrated Battle Mountain (2-6), and that emotion boiled over onto the bench after a player fouled out and when coach Joe Lundstrom was handed a technical, which led to taunts across the court from a small but raucous student section.
“I thought we did a good job recognizing what matchups to attack and where we wanted to attack from,” Madison said. “And we made some shots today, which always helps.”
While the win was sweet for the Tigers, the team is shifting focus to its game at Grand Valley on Thursday. The Tigers want to compete with Montrose and Fruita Monument for the Southwestern League crown and are about to enter the gauntlet stretch of the season.
“We’re coming into a stretch now where we’re going to have a lot of games and not a lot of practice time,” Madison said. “So it was important for us that we take advantage of that off-school time to really work on some things and make sure we’re on the same page.”