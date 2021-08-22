The Regis Jesuit High School boys tennis team on Saturday defeated both Grand Junction and Fruita Monument 7-0 to win the Bishop Lowry Tournament at Canyon View Park with an undefeated record over the course of two days.
Grand Junction placed second at the event with a team score of 47 points thanks to a 3-0 record Friday. Fruita and Durango tied for third with 30 points. Central placed eighth with nine points.
On Saturday, Fruita earned 5-2 wins against both Smoky Hill and Steamboat Springs. The Wildcats’ top three doubles teams Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer (No. 1), John Miller and Jack Fry (No. 2) and Evan Prosser and Jeremy Heer (No. 3) all went 2-1. In No. 4 doubles, Trevor Rund teamed with Anders Storheim to win against Smoky Hill and Jack Savage to defeat Steamboat Springs.
SOFTBALL
Palisade won a doubleheader over Meeker at Colorado Mesa University’s stadium, 7-2 and 14-4.
In the 7-2 win, Melissa Carrol led the Bulldogs (2-1) with three hits and an RBI. Taylor Mosby, Alicia Franco and Kelcie Goodwin each had two hits, four runs and three RBI. Palisade broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run second inning to take the lead for good.
In the 14-4 victory, Carrol had four hits, three RBI and three runs. Makayla Moorland drove in three runs on two hits. Mosby and Ashlyn Leeper both added two hits for Palisade. Mosby allowed seven hits with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Frederick beats Grand Junction twice: The Tigers (1-2) fell in a doubleheader at Kronkright Park, 16-6 and 15-0 to the Warriors.
In the 16-6 loss, the Tigers scored all six runs in the fourth inning after falling behind 10-0, with Lindsey Cooley, Maycie Child, Veda Irwin, Kiah Thompson, and Polly Senko driving in runs.
In the 15-0 loss, Kaylie Kellerby had Grand Junction’s only hit against Frederick (5-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Trustyn Miller and Bill Hendryx scored in the second half, with Liam Ferguson assisting the second goal, to lift Palisade to a 2-1 win at Rifle in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
Rock Canyon 1, Fruita Monument 0: Luke Wender made seven saves in goal in the Wildcats’ season-opening loss at Canyon View Park. The Jaguars’ win came one day after an 8-0 romp over Grand Junction on the same field.