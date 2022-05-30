The skies above Suplizio Field cleared up by the Sunday night Alpine Bank Junior College World Series game, but it still rained baseballs as McLennan Community College (Texas) beat Snead State Community College (Alabama) 12-1 in six innings.
The Highlanders hit four home runs and starting pitcher Wyatt Cheney overwhelmed batters. The win helped erase frustration from McLennan’s loss to San Jacinto College-North (Texas) on Saturday night. The Parsons also hit a home run.
The loss ended Snead State’s JUCO debut.
“Last night, it was our first game in Grand Junction with all those fans against San Jac, a rival of ours and a program I respect,” McLennan coach Mitch Thompson said. “We played very comfortably and confidently tonight. Snead State is a good ball club, they’re coached well.”
McLennan (50-12, 1-1 JUCO) shook off two opening outs easily.
After Snead State starter Luke Lyon struck out the leadoff man and forced a deep flyout, the next five batters got a hit. Cole Fontenelle started the run with a triple, and scored when Daniel Altman split the shortstop and second baseman with a ground-ball single. On the next pitch, John Ceccoli hammered the ball over the left-center field wall.
The middle of McLennan’s lineup — Altman, Ceccoli and Katcher Halligan — feasted throughout the game.
The trio combined for seven of the Highlanders’ 13 hits, scored six runs and had eight RBI.
Ceccoli was 3 for 3 with three runs, four RBI and two home runs.
“They were attacking a lot and we just took advantage of that,” said Altman, who was 2 for 3 with two runs, 4 RBI and a two-run home run in the fifth.
Hunter Grimes also homered in the third for McLennan.
The contagious hitting allowed Cheney to toy with the Parsons.
Snead State rarely got the best of him, save for a home run in the second inning and two infield singles in the fourth.
Cheney struck out 11 of the 20 batters he faced and threw only 80 pitches. In the bottom of the third, Cheney retired the three Parsons he faced with 10 total pitches.
“I went with a lot of first-pitch strikes, I wanted to keep my pitch count down, save our bullpen and maybe even get another start later in the week,” Cheney said. “It’s easy to attack when you have a three-run lead before you take the mound.”
McLennan, the reigning champions, will play Cowley College (Kansas) today at 2 p.m.
“The great thing about Grand Junction is that we play one game a day,” Thompson said. “We don’t have to worry about getting tired, we can save the bullpen and Wyatt helped with that tonight.”
Parsons bow out of JUCO
Snead (42-14, 0-2 JUCO) is a blue-collar team from a blue-collar town, and the roster and coaches hold deep ties with the program.
Players Matt Williams and Jarren Wright’s fathers played for the Parsons, as did coach Casey Underwood and some of his assistants. Pitcher Triston Todorowski grew up just a short drive from the campus and shagged balls in the outfield for the team as a kid.
The Parsons mean so much to the community that Boaz, Alabama, threw them a parade as they left for Grand Junction.
Lyon had solid moments against the bottom and top of the lineup in his losing performance, including quick second and third innings. He pitched 4 ⅓ innings in the losing effort, struck out two batters and allowed eight runs — seven of which were earned. Snead committed three errors in the game.
Julian Sauger did provide a highlight in the second inning, though, when he sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall.
While the end wasn’t ideal, Underwood was humble and grateful after the game.
“(I) watched all 17 of my sophomores walk across the stage to get their diploma, and that’s what it’s all about — those great guys right there,” Underwood said. “The sophomores have meant everything to this program. We truly love one another … (T)they’re going to be able to play baseball at the next level. To see them reach their goals to get to Grand Junction — man, what a great season it was.”