Denver running back Melvin Gordon III, 25, fumbles last weekend in the Broncos’ loss to Las Vegas. Gordon — who has fumbled in his past four games — will be the lead running back for Denver with Javonte Williams out for the season.
Denver running back Melvin Gordon III, 25, fumbles last weekend in the Broncos’ loss to Las Vegas. Gordon — who has fumbled in his past four games — will be the lead running back for Denver with Javonte Williams out for the season.
The Associated Press
Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game in Denver with an ankle injury, which is a big blow to the Colts' running game.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is listed as out ahead of tonight’s matchup in Denver. A badly rolled ankle in last week’s loss to the Titans will sideline one of the league’s best rushers for the first time since high school, much to the disappointment of folks who had the first pick in their fantasy football drafts.
But the Colts’ loss is the Broncos’ gain and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs — who lives firmly in good-but-not-great territory — absolutely gashed Denver last weekend for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. It led to Las Vegas’ first win of the season, 32-23. Even Derek Carr got in on the action, clearing 40 yards rushing for only the fifth time in his career. A dismal performance by a defense that has been otherwise solid so far.
To give the Raiders some credit (as painful as that might be), perhaps it was just a well-executed game plan. Las Vegas made a hard left turn with their offense, moving away from intermediate passes to Darren Waller. They complimented their powerful run game with shorter passes to Davante Adams.
Every team can have an off week and this Broncos defense is in a good place to succeed. They’re on a short week against a mediocre offense that’s missing its best player.
On offense, however, there should be alarm bells ringing. It’s now been four games where the offense and its extremely expensive quarterback have under-performed. If we’re going to parse out blame, it’s fair to split it between Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and things aren’t going to become easier for them.
Javonte Williams, easily the Broncos’ best on-the-field offensive weapon, is now sidelined for the season.
His immediate replacement, Melvin Gordon, has a painful history of fumbling in key situations. He coughed up the football against the Raiders and it was returned more than 50 yards for a touchdown. Instead of manning up and answering postgame questions about why he fumbled for the fourth consecutive game (fifth counting the end of last season), he walked out of the interview. Part of the job is holding onto the football and answering questions when you don’t. That’s not somebody with mental toughness, no matter how his coach wants to spin it.
“Melvin is a true pro,” Hackett said Monday. “This is a guy that’s been doing this for a long time. He’s harder on himself than anybody. He’s part of our team and we love the guy. He knows there was a mishap right there. (Today is) a great opportunity for him to get back out on the field and prove himself. We’re excited to be part of it and put him in great positions to be able to make plays.”
Not only was Gordon a wreck, but Mike Boone, who got the bulk of the carries late in the game, seemed absolutely lost.
There isn’t an easy fix to the offense’s shortcomings. If there were, it would’ve already been made.
Today is a chance for the Broncos to keep this season limping along, but I’m growing more pessimistic about the long-term playoff hopes of this team.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
From a gambling standpoint, the Thursday night football game is rough. The Colts are 1-5 against the spread in their past six games and the Broncos are 2-6 against the spread in their past eight games. The line dropped as low as -3.5 in favor of Denver when Taylor’s absence was announced, but it has since pulled back to an even -3 as of Wednesday evening.
The only relatively safe bet is the under. The Broncos have gone under the total in 11 of their past 15 games and the Colts have hit the under in nine consecutive games.