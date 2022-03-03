2021-22 Class 4A Western Slope All-League Teams

First Team

Glenwood Springs: Joslyn Spires, Ella Johnson, Breauna Sorensen, Sophia Prieto, Miah Suarez

Summit: Autumn Rivera

Steamboat Springs: Sam Campbell

Eagle Valley: Anna Gill, Josie Fitzsimmons

Rifle: Jamie Caron

Palisade: Ella Steele

Battle Mountain: Liz Keiser

Honorable Mention

Summit: Paola Arredondo,Brina Babich, Emily Koetteritz

Steamboat Springs: Darby Martinez, Caroline Mclaughlin, Grace Harper

Eagle Valley: Jasmine Fontana

Rifle: Jasmine Quinones, Lizbeth López

Palisade: Kyra Birch

Co-Players of the Year: Autumn Rivera, Summit and Joslyn Spires, Glenwood Springs

Coach of the Year: Maggie Crouch, Steamboat Springs