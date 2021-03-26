All-SWL Teams
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Mason Rowland, Durango
Coach of the Year: Michael Wells, Fruita Monument
FIRST TEAM
Kylie Wells, Fruita Monument
Mya Murdock, Central
Leah Redding, Central
Jacie Casebolt, Montrose
Mason Rowland, Durango
Dolcie Hanlon, Grand Junction
SECOND TEAM
Lauren Hansen, Fruita Monument
Trinity Hafey, Fruita Monument
Jillian Buck, Fruita Monument
Alex Wagner, Central
Taylor Yanosky, Montrose
Maddy McManus, Durango
BOYS
Player of the Year: Luke Hutto, Montrose
Coach of the Year: Ryan Voehringer, Montrose
FIRST TEAM
Luke Hutto, Montrose
Trey Reese, Montrose
Blaine Butler, Grand Junction
Dillon Chapman, Grand Junction
Cole Savage, Fruita Monument
Anthony Flint, Durango
SECOND TEAM
Fletcher Cheezum, Montrose
Jordan Jennings, Montrose
Reese Skinner, Grand Junction
Skylar Johnson, Fruita Monument
Walter Stauffer, Durango
Triston Nostrand, Central