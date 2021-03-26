All-SWL Teams

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Mason Rowland, Durango

Coach of the Year: Michael Wells, Fruita Monument

FIRST TEAM

Kylie Wells, Fruita Monument

Mya Murdock, Central

Leah Redding, Central

Jacie Casebolt, Montrose

Mason Rowland, Durango

Dolcie Hanlon, Grand Junction

SECOND TEAM

Lauren Hansen, Fruita Monument

Trinity Hafey, Fruita Monument

Jillian Buck, Fruita Monument

Alex Wagner, Central

Taylor Yanosky, Montrose

Maddy McManus, Durango

BOYS

Player of the Year: Luke Hutto, Montrose

Coach of the Year: Ryan Voehringer, Montrose

FIRST TEAM

Luke Hutto, Montrose

Trey Reese, Montrose

Blaine Butler, Grand Junction

Dillon Chapman, Grand Junction

Cole Savage, Fruita Monument

Anthony Flint, Durango

SECOND TEAM

Fletcher Cheezum, Montrose

Jordan Jennings, Montrose

Reese Skinner, Grand Junction

Skylar Johnson, Fruita Monument

Walter Stauffer, Durango

Triston Nostrand, Central