Pioneer League
Northern Division
Team;W;L;Pct;GB
Missoula;30;12;.714;-
Idaho Falls;29;13;.690;1
Great Falls;18;24;.429;12
Billings;15;27;.357;15
Southern Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ogden;27;15;.643;-
Grand Junction;22;19;.537;4 1/2
Boise;17;25;.405;10
Rocky Mountain;9;32;.220;18 1/2
Thursday's Games
Idaho Falls 21, Rocky Mountain 2
Grand Junction 4, Boise 3
Billings 4, Great Falls 1
Missoula 15, Ogden 9
Friday’s games
Idaho Falls 11, Rocky Mountain 5 (6 innings)
Boise 16, Grand Junction 5
Great Falls 14, Billings 4
Missoula 7, Ogden 1
Saturday's Games
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Billings at Great Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 4 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 6:35 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled