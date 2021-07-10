Pioneer League

Northern Division

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Missoula;30;12;.714;-

Idaho Falls;29;13;.690;1

Great Falls;18;24;.429;12

Billings;15;27;.357;15

Southern Division

Team;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ogden;27;15;.643;-

Grand Junction;22;19;.537;4 1/2

Boise;17;25;.405;10

Rocky Mountain;9;32;.220;18 1/2

Thursday's Games

Idaho Falls 21, Rocky Mountain 2

Grand Junction 4, Boise 3

Billings 4, Great Falls 1

Missoula 15, Ogden 9

Friday’s games

Idaho Falls 11, Rocky Mountain 5 (6 innings)

Boise 16, Grand Junction 5

Great Falls 14, Billings 4

Missoula 7, Ogden 1

Saturday's Games

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Billings at Great Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 4 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled