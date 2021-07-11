Pioneer League
Northern Division
Team;W;L;Pct;GB
Missoula;31;12;.721;-
Idaho Falls;30;13;.698;1
Great Falls;18;25;.419;15
Billings;16;27;.372;15
Southern Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ogden;27;16;.628;-
Grand Junction;22;20;.524;4 1/2
Boise;18;25;.419;9
Rocky Mountain;9;33;.214;17 1/2
Saturday's Games
Idaho Falls 16, Rocky Mountain 6
Boise 12, Grand Junction 11
Great Falls 10, Billings 8
Missoula 6, Ogden 2
Sunday's Games
Billings at Great Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 4 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 6:35 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled