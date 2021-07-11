Pioneer League

Northern Division

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Missoula;31;12;.721;-

Idaho Falls;30;13;.698;1

Great Falls;18;25;.419;15

Billings;16;27;.372;15

Southern Division

Team;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ogden;27;16;.628;-

Grand Junction;22;20;.524;4 1/2

Boise;18;25;.419;9

Rocky Mountain;9;33;.214;17 1/2

Saturday's Games

Idaho Falls 16, Rocky Mountain 6

Boise 12, Grand Junction 11

Great Falls 10, Billings 8

Missoula 6, Ogden 2

Sunday's Games

Billings at Great Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 4 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6:35 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled