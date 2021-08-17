Warrior Invitational

Monday at Tiara Rado Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Gunnison 232; 2. Montrose 234; 3. Grand Junction 244; 4. Fruita Monument 249; 5. Palisade 261; 6. Summit 265; 7. Moffat County 276; 8. Telluride 287; 9. Cedaredge 296; 10. Central 322; 11. Meeker 357; 12. Delta 412.

Individual Scores (Top 15)

Mason Weitman, Gunnison 74

Hayden Hart, Ouray 74

Liam Beshoar, Montrose 77

Connor Bell, Montrose 78

Ky Korte, Fruita 78

Theron Yoder, Gunnison 78

Noah Richmond, Montrose 79

Preston Pike, Gunnison 80

Alex Morrall, Palisade 80

Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 80

Dave Andujo, Moffat County 81

Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 82

Cale Moore, Grand Junction 82

Jake Legg, Montrose 82

Blake Highland, Montrose 82