Warrior Invitational
Monday at Tiara Rado Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Gunnison 232; 2. Montrose 234; 3. Grand Junction 244; 4. Fruita Monument 249; 5. Palisade 261; 6. Summit 265; 7. Moffat County 276; 8. Telluride 287; 9. Cedaredge 296; 10. Central 322; 11. Meeker 357; 12. Delta 412.
Individual Scores (Top 15)
Mason Weitman, Gunnison 74
Hayden Hart, Ouray 74
Liam Beshoar, Montrose 77
Connor Bell, Montrose 78
Ky Korte, Fruita 78
Theron Yoder, Gunnison 78
Noah Richmond, Montrose 79
Preston Pike, Gunnison 80
Alex Morrall, Palisade 80
Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 80
Dave Andujo, Moffat County 81
Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 82
Cale Moore, Grand Junction 82
Jake Legg, Montrose 82
Blake Highland, Montrose 82