2022 All-Southwestern League Teams
First Team
106 — Ryan Dugan, Durango
113 — Jacob Fenberg, Durango
120 — Hassin Maynes, Central
126 — Will Stewart, Fruita Monument
132 — Tyler Archuleta, Fruita Monument
138 — Bryce Nixon, Fruita Monument
145 — Dylan Chelewsk, Fruita Monument
152 — Cale Moore, Grand Junction
160 — Micah Kenny, Grand Junction
170 — Benjamin Belt, Durango
182 — Armony Trujillo, Fruita Monument
195 — Calvin Atkinson, Grand Junction
220 — Javian Hernandez, Central
285 — Dmarian Lopez, Montrose

Second Team
106 — LJ George, Fruita Monument
113 — Mike Leon, Fruita Monument
120 — Kamron Algeria, Montrose
126 — Jordyn Willie, Central
132 — Tristan Dean, Central
138 — Peyton Harris, Grand Junction
145 — Able Martinez, Grand Junction
152 — Oren Moore, Durango
160 — Devin Hickey, Central
170 — True Tobiasson, Fruita Monument
182 — Braxton Wadell, Durango
195 — Tatum Williams, Fruita Monument
220 — Austin Curfman, Grand Junction
285 — Joe Shepardson, Fruita Monument