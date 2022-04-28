2022 All-Southwestern League Teams

First Team

106 — Ryan Dugan, Durango

113 — Jacob Fenberg, Durango

120 — Hassin Maynes, Central

126 — Will Stewart, Fruita Monument

132 — Tyler Archuleta, Fruita Monument

138 — Bryce Nixon, Fruita Monument

145 — Dylan Chelewsk, Fruita Monument

152 — Cale Moore, Grand Junction

160 — Micah Kenny, Grand Junction

170 — Benjamin Belt, Durango

182 — Armony Trujillo, Fruita Monument

195 — Calvin Atkinson, Grand Junction

220 — Javian Hernandez, Central

285 — Dmarian Lopez, Montrose

Second Team

106 — LJ George, Fruita Monument

113 — Mike Leon, Fruita Monument

120 — Kamron Algeria, Montrose

126 — Jordyn Willie, Central

132 — Tristan Dean, Central

138 — Peyton Harris, Grand Junction

145 — Able Martinez, Grand Junction

152 — Oren Moore, Durango

160 — Devin Hickey, Central

170 — True Tobiasson, Fruita Monument

182 — Braxton Wadell, Durango

195 — Tatum Williams, Fruita Monument

220 — Austin Curfman, Grand Junction

285 — Joe Shepardson, Fruita Monument