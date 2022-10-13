agate 2022 All-SWL Golf Teams Oct 13, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print 2022 All-Southwestern League TeamsFirst TeamNoah Richmond — Montrose, Player of the Year)Hunter Simmons — Grand JunctionJake Legg — MontroseJack Kaul — Grand JunctionSecond TeamKy Korte — Grand JunctionKyden Adams — MontroseZachary Griswold — DurangoRocco Manuel — Montrose Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction League Team Sport First Team Noah Richmond Golf Jake Legg Durango Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 46° 76° Wed Wednesday 76°/46° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:21:05 AM Sunset: 06:39:31 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 43° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/43° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:22:05 AM Sunset: 06:38:01 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 42° 76° Fri Friday 76°/42° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:23:06 AM Sunset: 06:36:33 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 45° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/45° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:06 AM Sunset: 06:35:06 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 44° 73° Sun Sunday 73°/44° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:25:07 AM Sunset: 06:33:39 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 45° 71° Mon Monday 71°/45° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:08 AM Sunset: 06:32:14 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 44° 71° Tue Tuesday 71°/44° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:10 AM Sunset: 06:30:49 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business