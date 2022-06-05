All-Tournament Team

Infield

Noah Gent, Walters State

John Ceccoli, McLennan

Caleb McNeely, Walters State

Alan Shibley, San Jacinto

Trey DeGarmo, Cowley

Outfield

Kiko Romero, Central Arizona

Myles Austin, Wabash Valley

Bryce Madron, Cowley

Nick Block, Walters tate

Catchers

Logan Vaughan, Cowley

Trey Newman, Central Arizona

Pitchers

Jacob Bimbi, Wabash Valley

Tyler Woessner, Central Arizona

Drew Sommers, Central Arizona

Designated Hitter

Dusty Garcia, Central Arizona

Robert Purkey Jr. Outstanding Pitcher: Jacob Bimbi, Wabash Valley

Jay Tolman Outstanding Defensive Player: Myles Austin, Wabash Valley

Outstanding Offensive Player: Kiko Romero, Central Arizona

Homa Thomas Sportsmanship Award: Hunter Hollan, San Jacinto

Bus Bergman Coach of the Tournament: Anthony Gilich, Central Arizona

Daily Sentinel MVP: Kiko Romero, Central Arizona