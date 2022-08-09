agate 2022 Pioneer League Standings for August 9, 2022 Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pioneer LeagueSecond-Half StandingsNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Idaho Falls 11-6 647 W1#Missoula 10-8 .555 L1Great Falls 10-8 .555 W1Billings 8-10 .444 L2Glacier 7-11 .388 W2South DivisionTeam W-L Pct Str.Grand Junction 13-5 .722 W2#Ogden 9-9 .500 L2Rocky Mountain 8-9 .470 W1Northern Colorado 8-9 .470 L1Boise 4-13 .235 L1#-Won first halfTuesday’s GamesGrand Junction at Northern Colorado, 6:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 7 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Boise at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Wednesday’s GamesGrand Junction at Northern Colorado, 6:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 7 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Boise at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Thursday’s GamesGrand Junction at Northern Colorado, 6:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 7 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Boise at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Friday’s GamesGrand Junction at Northern Colorado, 6:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 7 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Boise at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Saturday’s GamesGrand Junction at Northern Colorado, 6:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 7 p.m.Boise at Missoula, 7 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Sunday’s GamesGrand Junction at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.Great Falls at Glacier, 1:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 2 p.m.Boise at Missoula, 2 p.m.Billings at Idaho Falls, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Idaho Falls Grand Junction Sport Missoula Suplizio Ogden Great Falls Rocky Mountain League Standing Billings Game Derby Linguistics Medicine Boise Billing Games Tba South North Glacier Colorado Memory Pioneer Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 66° 98° Mon Monday 98°/66° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21 AM Sunset: 08:17:35 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 71° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/71° Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:55 AM Sunset: 08:16:24 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 72° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/72° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:49 AM Sunset: 08:15:11 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 21% 69° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/69° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM Sunset: 08:13:58 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 70° 95° Fri Friday 95°/70° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:39 AM Sunset: 08:12:43 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 17% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:25:34 AM Sunset: 08:11:27 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 69° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:26:28 AM Sunset: 08:10:10 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business