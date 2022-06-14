agate 2022 Pioneer League Standings for June 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Pioneer LeagueNorth DivisionTeam W-L Pct GBIdaho Falls 13-4 .764 —Great Falls 13-5 .722 1/2Missoula 11-6 .625 2Billings 7-8 .500 5Glacier 7-8 .467 5South DivisionTeam W-L Pct GBOgden 10-6 .625 —Northern Colorado 8-8 .500 2Grand Junction 7-9 .438 3Boise 5-12 .294 5 1/2Rocky Mountain 2-15 .118 8 1/2Monday’s GamesMissoula 4, Billings 2Missoula 9, Billings 3Tuesday’s GamesGrand Junction at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Boise, 7 p.m.Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.Ogden at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.Billings at Glacier, 7:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Idaho Falls Grand Junction Sport Missoula Suplizio Ogden Great Falls Rocky Mountain League Standing Billings Game Derby Linguistics Medicine Boise Billing Games Tba South North Glacier W-l Pct Gb Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 56° 97° Mon Monday 97°/56° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:40:54 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Generally clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 50° 82° Tue Tuesday 82°/50° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM Sunset: 08:41:19 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: WNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear. Low near 50F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 55° 89° Wed Wednesday 89°/55° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48 AM Sunset: 08:41:42 PM Humidity: 9% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 68° 101° Thu Thursday 101°/68° Sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:03 AM Sunset: 08:42:03 PM Humidity: 8% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Clear. Low 68F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 24% 69° 97° Fri Friday 97°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM Sunset: 08:42:23 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 24% 65° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/65° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:48:16 AM Sunset: 08:42:41 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 42% 61° 84° Sun Sunday 84°/61° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 05:48:24 AM Sunset: 08:42:57 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business