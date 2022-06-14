Pioneer League

North Division

Team W-L Pct GB

Idaho Falls 13-4 .764 —

Great Falls 13-5 .722 1/2

Missoula 11-6 .625 2

Billings 7-8 .500 5

Glacier 7-8 .467 5

South Division

Team W-L Pct GB

Ogden 10-6 .625 —

Northern Colorado 8-8 .500 2

Grand Junction 7-9 .438 3

Boise 5-12 .294 5 1/2

Rocky Mountain 2-15 .118 8 1/2

Monday’s Games

Missoula 4, Billings 2

Missoula 9, Billings 3

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Northern Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Boise, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Billings at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.