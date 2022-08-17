agate 2022 RMAC volleyball preseason poll Aug 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print RMAC Preseason PollTeam (1st votes) Pts1. Metro State (10) 192T2. Colorado Mesa (2) 172T2. Colorado School of Mines (1) 1724. Regis (1) 1625. CSU Pueblo (1) 1506. Colorado Christian 1217. Adams State 978. UCCS 89T9. South Dakota Mines 81T9. Western Colorado 81T11. Fort Lewis 72T11. New Mexico Highlands 7213. Black Hills State 4914. Chadron State 3715. Westminster 28 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Poll Preseason Black Hills Highlands Politics Sport Lewis Colorado School Of Mines Fort Colorado South Dakota Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 64° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/64° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:28:23 AM Sunset: 08:07:39 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 65° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:29:18 AM Sunset: 08:06:19 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 69° 96° Thu Thursday 96°/69° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:30:13 AM Sunset: 08:04:59 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 44% 65° 83° Fri Friday 83°/65° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 06:31:08 AM Sunset: 08:03:37 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 45% 63° 81° Sat Saturday 81°/63° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:32:03 AM Sunset: 08:02:15 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 32% 64° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/64° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:32:58 AM Sunset: 08:00:52 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 91° Mon Monday 91°/64° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:53 AM Sunset: 07:59:29 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business