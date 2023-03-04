agate 2023 All-Southwestern League swim teams Mar 4, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print 2023 All-SWL TeamsFirst teamKendyll Wilkinson, Fruita Monument — 100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Medley RelayMallory Cawood, Grand Junction — 200 & 400 Freestyle Relays, 200 Medley Relay, 100 ButterflyKylee Mull, Grand Junction — 200 Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 BreaststrokeChloe Cook, Durango — 200 & 400 Freestyle Relay, 500 FreestyleWhitney Stortz, Grand Junction — 50 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle RelayOlivia Becher, Durango — 200 Freestyle, 500 FreestyleEmma Ebner, Durango — 200 Freestyle RelaySecond teamElin Bjorklund,Durango — 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 & 400 Freestyle RelaysOlivia Langner, Grand Junction — 200 & 400 Freestyle Relays, 200 Medley RelayAbby Price,Grand Junction — 200 & 400 Freestyle RelaysJoelianna Rohde,Durango — 100 Backstroke, 400 Freestyle RelayMaren Clay,Durango — 200 & 400 Freestyle RelayEmily Hardin,Grand Junction — 200 Individual MedleyElli Door,Grand Junction — 200 Medley RelayLeah Talbot,Grand Junction — 100 BreaststrokeAnastacia Shaw,Fruita Monument — 200 Medley RelayMolli Atwood,Fruita Monument — 200 Medley RelayKaelen Seely,Fruita Monument — 200 Medley RelayMcKinley Baum,Grand Junction — 200 Freestyle Relay Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Swimming Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 25° 41° Fri Friday 41°/25° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:44:12 AM Sunset: 06:08:58 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 6% 36° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/36° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:42:44 AM Sunset: 06:10:02 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 32° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:41:16 AM Sunset: 06:11:05 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 31° 52° Mon Monday 52°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:39:46 AM Sunset: 06:12:08 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 13% 27° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:38:16 AM Sunset: 06:13:11 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wed 10% 32° 51° Wed Wednesday 51°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:36:46 AM Sunset: 06:14:13 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 17% 23° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:35:15 AM Sunset: 06:15:15 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business