2023 All-Southwestern League TeamsFirst TeamWeight Wrestler School106 Geno Gallegos Fruita Monument113 JohnPaul Espinoza Central120 Murphy Harris Grand Junction126 Tanner Roahrig Grand Junction132 Riley Belt Durango138 Benjamin Romero Fruita Monument144 Orian Mease Fruita Monument150 Bryce Nixon Fruita Monument157 Dylan Chelewski Fruita Monument165 Trent Target Fruita Monument175 True Tobiasson Fruita Monument190 Tyler Ziek Central215 Tatum Williams Fruita Monument285 Dmarian Lopez MontroseSecond Team106 Konner Geyler Grand Junction113 Braxton Stewart Fruita Monument120 LJ George Fruita Monument126 Michael Leon Fruita Monument132 Braxton Romero Fruita Monument138 Wyatt Bartel Durango144 Nik Matthews Central150 Dagen Harris Central157 Tyler McCombs Montrose165 Jaremiah Lang Montrose175 Jaysten Sanchez Central190 Corbin Wallace Montrose215 Warren Uptian Durango285 Nick Loy Fruita Monument