agate 2023 Southwestern All-League Tennis Teams May 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print 2023 All-Southwestern League TeamsFirst TeamNo. 1 singles: Andie Blowers, Jr., MontroseNo. 2 singles: Adwyn Chowen, Jr., DurangoNo. 3 singles: Joey Smith, So., CentralNo. 1 doubles:Juliet DiGiacomo, Jr., and Ellie McLean, Sr., DurangoNo. 2 doubles: Sydney Pritchard, Sr., and Lola Bradshaw, Sr., DurangoNo. 3 doubles: Rachel Ager, Jr., and Avery Edgar, So., DurangoNo. 4 doubles: Myla Gumone, Sr., and Baylie Case, Sr., Fruita MonumentSecond TeamNo. 1 singles: Ellie Davenport, Sr., DurangoNo. 2 singles: Keira Wilhelm, Jr., Fruita MonumentNo. 3 singles: Jordan Kitchens, Fr., DurangoNo. 1 doubles: Sienna Gechter, Jr., and Solana Rodriguez, Jr., Fruita MonumentNo. 2 doubles: Lillie Belnap, So., and Kyra Dunn, Jr., Fruita MonumentNo. 3 doubles: Lauren Olson, Jr., and Paige Barnhurst, Fr., Fruita MonumentNo. 4 doubles: Addie Cady, Sr., and Litzy Lopez, Sr., Durango Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Mathematics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 5% 54° 80° Fri Friday 80°/54° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:58:04 AM Sunset: 08:23:29 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 52° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/52° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:57:19 AM Sunset: 08:24:22 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 57° 82° Sun Sunday 82°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:56:35 AM Sunset: 08:25:13 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 57° 81° Mon Monday 81°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:55:53 AM Sunset: 08:26:04 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 38% 57° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/57° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 05:55:13 AM Sunset: 08:26:54 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 57° 82° Wed Wednesday 82°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:54:34 AM Sunset: 08:27:44 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 12% 57° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/57° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 05:53:57 AM Sunset: 08:28:32 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business