Class 2A/1A All-Western Slope League Teams
First Team
Player School Class
Quinn Downey Vail Christian Sr
Will Neumann Vail Christian Jr
Theo Moritz Vail Christian Sr
Jack Vig Plateau Valley So
Ethan Morse Plateau Valley Jr
Jackson Bevan Plateau Valley Jr
Tommy Steele Vail Mountain Sr
Spencer Hurd Vail Mountain Sr
Marsten Wagner Rangely Sr
Kevin Wren Rangely Sr
Cale Howard Hayden Jr
Scottie Vines De Beque Jr
Jace Graham De Beque Fr
Hunter Sessions North Park Sr

Honorable Mention
Andrew Skweir Vail Christian Sr
Jack Pryor Vail Christian Jr
Parker Ralston Plateau Valley Jr
Christian Mills Vail Mountain Jr
Mason Geller Vail Mountain Sr
Andrew Dorris Rangely Sr
Fisher Winder Rangely Sr
Grady Frentress Hayden Jr
Wes Gioia Hayden Sr
Burke Largent De Beque Fr
Matt Williams Caprock Academy Sr
Reed Struwe Caprock Academy Jr
Alan Mayer Soroco Jr
Wyatt Shaer West Grand Sr