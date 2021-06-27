agate ACE golf results, June 27 2021 Jun 27, 2021 Jun 27, 2021 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Ace Junior GolfAt MonticelloWyatt Toney 80 Hayden Hart 82Blake Highland 86Javlin Pierce 92Blake Hooker 99 Kalan Bowden 99Broc Caldwall 100Caden Swasey 102Connor Swasey 104 Breckin Shepherd 107Nash Jones 114 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Golf Caden Swasey Hart Connor Swasey Highland Hooker Ace Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Center for Children works to uplift the lives of children Partnership transforms lives of moms and babies Care beyond birth Ute Water celebrates 65 years of clean water A partnership with weight