Boys Basketball

Class 4A Western Slope League

First team

Eric Pollert, Sr., Steamboat Springs; Tyler Nakos, Sr, Summit; Donovan Maestas, Jr., Palisade; Jake Kreissig, Sr., Steambaot Springs; Cade Gedeon, Soph., Steamboat Springs; Cam Kalaf, Sr., Summit; Reid Swanson, Jr., Glenwood Springs; Tido Ruiz, Sr., Rifle; Donovan Kemp, Sr., Palisade; Kade Bishop, Soph., Rifle; Bryan Martinez, Jr., Eagle Valley; Hector Diaz, Sr., Summit

Honorable Mention

Granger Rowan, Sr., Steamboat Springs; Kellen Adams, Jr., Steamboat Springs; Andrew Duxbury Sr., Summit; Caleb Hicks, Sr., Palisade; Paul Steinke, Jr., Palisade; Josh Avila, Jr., Rifle; Blake Nieslanik, Jr., Glenwood Springs; Aiden Nieslanik, Jr., Glenwood Springs; Nikko Von Stralendorff, Soph., Eagle Valley; Tanner Roberts, Jr., Battle Mountain

Player of the year: Eric Pollert, Steamboat Springs

Coach of the year: Michael Vandahl, Steamboat Springs

Girls Basketball

Class 4A Western Slope League

First Team

Maddie Mosher, Glenwood Springs; Gracie Dietrich, Glenwood Springs; Alexis Marushack, Palisade; Kendyl MacAskill, Palisade; Elizabeth Hawkins, Palisade; Jaime Carron, Rifle. Mackenzie Elizardo, Rifle; Gabby Castillo, Battle Mountain; Alden Pennington, Battle Mountain; Autumn Rivera, Summit; Anna Gill, Eagle Valley; Samantha Campbell, Steamboat Springs

Honorable Mention

MacKenzie Winder, Glenwood Springs; Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, Jozelyn Spires, Glenwood Springs, Bella Gigoux, Palisade; Jasine Quinones, Rifle; Kimberly Lang, Rifle; Gianna Carroll, Battle Mountain; Emily Koetteritz, Summit; Karen Barrios, Summit; Sieairra Rivera, Eagle Valley

Player of the year: Gabby Castillo, Battle Mountain

Coach of the year: DeAnne Larsen, Palisade

Wrestling

Western Slope League

106 — Tyrus Despain, Palisade; HM: Brayden Ward, Eagle Valley

113 — Mickey Salazar, Palisade; HM: Giovanni Marquez, Summit

120 — Keyton Young, Palisade; HM: Hunter Bercher, Rifle

126 — Marcus Hermosillo, Eagle Valley; HM: Caleb Gieselman, Rifle

132 — Judah Guajardo, Palisade; HM: Leobrado Meraz, Glenwood Springs

138 — Bryce Rowley, Rifle; HM: Nathan Bollinger, Palisade

145 — Lodan Head, Palisade; HM: Manuel Heredia, Eagle Valley

152 — Silas Marsteller, Summit; HM: JoJohn Ritter, Glenwood Springs

160 — Zach Barnett, Palisade; HM: Jason Morrison, Eagle Valley, Elo Garcia, Glenwood Springs

170 — William Geiman, Eagle Valley; HM: Joshua Contreras, Palisade

182 — Anthony Sanchez, Battle Mountain; HM: Dawson David, Palisade

195 — Alex Guardado Rifle; HM: Mathew Marshal Jones, Battle Mountain

220 — Brian Garcia, Eagle Valley; HM: Corey Edwards, Rifle

285 — Jeremiah Vasquez, Battle Mountain; HM: Abraham Garcia, Eagle Valley

Southwestern League

106 — Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument

113 — Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction

120 — Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction

126 — Davian Sandoval, Central

132 — Parker Noah, Fruita Monument

138 — Trent Target, Fruita Monument

145 — Kieran Thompson, Grand Junction

152 — Sullivan Sample, Fruita Monument

160 — Devin Hickey, Central

170 — Tyler Woodworth, Durango

182 — Isaiah Alcazar, Montrose

195 — Raul Martinez, Montrose

220 — Dmarian Lopez, Montrose

285 — Joseph Shepardson, Fruita Monument