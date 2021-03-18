Boys Basketball
Class 4A Western Slope League
First team
Eric Pollert, Sr., Steamboat Springs; Tyler Nakos, Sr, Summit; Donovan Maestas, Jr., Palisade; Jake Kreissig, Sr., Steambaot Springs; Cade Gedeon, Soph., Steamboat Springs; Cam Kalaf, Sr., Summit; Reid Swanson, Jr., Glenwood Springs; Tido Ruiz, Sr., Rifle; Donovan Kemp, Sr., Palisade; Kade Bishop, Soph., Rifle; Bryan Martinez, Jr., Eagle Valley; Hector Diaz, Sr., Summit
Honorable Mention
Granger Rowan, Sr., Steamboat Springs; Kellen Adams, Jr., Steamboat Springs; Andrew Duxbury Sr., Summit; Caleb Hicks, Sr., Palisade; Paul Steinke, Jr., Palisade; Josh Avila, Jr., Rifle; Blake Nieslanik, Jr., Glenwood Springs; Aiden Nieslanik, Jr., Glenwood Springs; Nikko Von Stralendorff, Soph., Eagle Valley; Tanner Roberts, Jr., Battle Mountain
Player of the year: Eric Pollert, Steamboat Springs
Coach of the year: Michael Vandahl, Steamboat Springs
Girls Basketball
Class 4A Western Slope League
First Team
Maddie Mosher, Glenwood Springs; Gracie Dietrich, Glenwood Springs; Alexis Marushack, Palisade; Kendyl MacAskill, Palisade; Elizabeth Hawkins, Palisade; Jaime Carron, Rifle. Mackenzie Elizardo, Rifle; Gabby Castillo, Battle Mountain; Alden Pennington, Battle Mountain; Autumn Rivera, Summit; Anna Gill, Eagle Valley; Samantha Campbell, Steamboat Springs
Honorable Mention
MacKenzie Winder, Glenwood Springs; Ella Johnson, Glenwood Springs, Jozelyn Spires, Glenwood Springs, Bella Gigoux, Palisade; Jasine Quinones, Rifle; Kimberly Lang, Rifle; Gianna Carroll, Battle Mountain; Emily Koetteritz, Summit; Karen Barrios, Summit; Sieairra Rivera, Eagle Valley
Player of the year: Gabby Castillo, Battle Mountain
Coach of the year: DeAnne Larsen, Palisade
Wrestling
Western Slope League
106 — Tyrus Despain, Palisade; HM: Brayden Ward, Eagle Valley
113 — Mickey Salazar, Palisade; HM: Giovanni Marquez, Summit
120 — Keyton Young, Palisade; HM: Hunter Bercher, Rifle
126 — Marcus Hermosillo, Eagle Valley; HM: Caleb Gieselman, Rifle
132 — Judah Guajardo, Palisade; HM: Leobrado Meraz, Glenwood Springs
138 — Bryce Rowley, Rifle; HM: Nathan Bollinger, Palisade
145 — Lodan Head, Palisade; HM: Manuel Heredia, Eagle Valley
152 — Silas Marsteller, Summit; HM: JoJohn Ritter, Glenwood Springs
160 — Zach Barnett, Palisade; HM: Jason Morrison, Eagle Valley, Elo Garcia, Glenwood Springs
170 — William Geiman, Eagle Valley; HM: Joshua Contreras, Palisade
182 — Anthony Sanchez, Battle Mountain; HM: Dawson David, Palisade
195 — Alex Guardado Rifle; HM: Mathew Marshal Jones, Battle Mountain
220 — Brian Garcia, Eagle Valley; HM: Corey Edwards, Rifle
285 — Jeremiah Vasquez, Battle Mountain; HM: Abraham Garcia, Eagle Valley
Southwestern League
106 — Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument
113 — Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction
120 — Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction
126 — Davian Sandoval, Central
132 — Parker Noah, Fruita Monument
138 — Trent Target, Fruita Monument
145 — Kieran Thompson, Grand Junction
152 — Sullivan Sample, Fruita Monument
160 — Devin Hickey, Central
170 — Tyler Woodworth, Durango
182 — Isaiah Alcazar, Montrose
195 — Raul Martinez, Montrose
220 — Dmarian Lopez, Montrose
285 — Joseph Shepardson, Fruita Monument