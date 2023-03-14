agate All-Southwestern League basketball teams Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print All-SWL TeamsBoysFirst TeamDaniel Thomason, Fruita MonumentBraylen Scott, CentralKaleb Ferguson, MontroseJacob Hawks, MontroseChristian Miller, CentralSantana Martinez, CentralSecond TeamMax Orchard, Fruita MonumentWill Applegate, Grand JunctionAustin Reed, Fruita MonumentAndrew Serrano, CentralCameron Ochoa, Grand JunctionZach Unruh, DurangoPlayer Of The Year: Daniel Thomason, Fruita MonumentCoach Of The Year: John Sidanycz, CentralGirlsFirst TeamMason Rowland, DurangoBrynn Wagner, CentralLiv Campbell, Fruita MonumentBryar Moss, MontroseAddison Eyre, Fruita MonumentKrystyna Manzanarez, CentralSecond TeamHalle Peterson, DurangoRiley Campbell, DurangoMayce Oberg, MontroseAlex Wagner, CentralSavannah Turner, Fruita MonumentNerea Sills, Grand JunctionPlayer Of The Year: Mason Rowland, DurangoCoach Of The Year: Tim Fitzpatrick, Durango Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 34° 54° Mon Monday 54°/34° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:10 AM Sunset: 07:19:26 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 45° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/45° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:36 AM Sunset: 07:20:27 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 72% 36° 52° Wed Wednesday 52°/36° Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 72% Sunrise: 07:26:02 AM Sunset: 07:21:27 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thu 24% 27° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM Sunset: 07:22:27 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 2% 27° 47° Fri Friday 47°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:53 AM Sunset: 07:23:28 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 31° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:18 AM Sunset: 07:24:28 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sun 13% 36° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM Sunset: 07:25:27 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business