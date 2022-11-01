agate All-Southwestern League Cross Country teams, Oct. 31, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print SWL All-Conference TeamGirls First Team1. Ella Unrein, Fruita Monument2. Kenzie Bush, Montrose3. Mackenzie Black, Fruita Monument4. Katie Dreitton, Montrose5. Addison Eyre, Fruita Monument6. Mille Crane, Montrose7. Miranda Deeths, Fruita MonumentGirls Second Team1. Emma Buniger, Fruita Monument2. Jossie Olson, Central3. Reagan Geer, Fruita Monument4. Elle Diedrich, Central5. Jaiden Bresett, Montrose6. Samara Barber, Fruita Monument7. Meadow Homer, CentralBoys First Team1. Shalom Trowbridge, Central2. Jackson Edwards, Central3. Jonas Graff, Montrose4. Alex Fisher, Central5. Sam Garmany, Central6. Zack Morris, Montrose7. Elijah Exhols, MontroseBoys Second Team1. William Stenhouse, Fruita Monument2. Nick Cady, Central3. Kaden Nelson, Fruita Monument4. Yishai Trowbridge, Central5. Conner Kinser, Grand Junction6. Mekhi Mangrun, Montrose7. Tycen LeFebre, Grand Junction Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Fruita First Team Central Sport Hydrography Team Yishai Trowbridge Grand Junction Cross Country Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 34° 60° Mon Monday 60°/34° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM Sunset: 06:14:10 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 44° 64° Tue Tuesday 64°/44° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM Sunset: 06:13:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 11% 40° 63° Wed Wednesday 63°/40° A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM Sunset: 06:11:55 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Thu 85% 29° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/29° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 85% Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM Sunset: 06:10:50 PM Humidity: 95% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Fri 21% 27° 42° Fri Friday 42°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM Sunset: 06:09:46 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 34° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/34° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM Sunset: 06:08:44 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SSE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 8% 36° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/36° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM Sunset: 05:07:44 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business