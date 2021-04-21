Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Points

1. Colorado Mesa 24-2 240

2. Tampa 12-2) 232

3. Central Missouri 27-4 224

4. West Texas A&M 29-4 216

5. Angelo St. 24-5 208

6. Lee 28-4 200

7. Catawba 29-7 185

8. Missouri Southern 24-7 181

9. West Florida 24-7 178

10. Mount Olive 28-8 165

11. Tusculum 29-9 155

12. North Greenville 26-9 149

13. Augustana 21-6 143

14. UNC-Pembroke 27-6 141

15. Illinois-Springfield 25-3 131

16. Lindenwood 19-3 126

17. Seton Hill 15-1 112

18. Charleston, WV 24-4 101

19. Southern New Hampshire 12-0 97

20. Minnesota St.-Mankato 22-4 95

21. Azusa Pacific 21-7 92

22. Minnesota-Crookston 16-2 71

23. Northwest Nazarene 23-5 68

24. Columbus St. 21-10 56

25. Metro St. 25-7 48

26. Quincy 21-6 38

27. St. Thomas Aquinas 13-1 33

28. North Georgia 24-12 22

29. Southern Arkansas 21-9 16

30. Delta St. 21-11 7

Receiving votes: Wingate, 26-11.

NJCAA Rankings

Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.

1. Wabash Valley (7) 34-2 176 1

2. Walters State CC 42-2 166 2

3. Central Arizona (2) 37-3 163 4

4. San Jacinto College-North 37-10 155 3

5. Crowder College 38-4 147 5

6. Johnson County CC 33-1 134 6

7. Chattahoochee Valley CC 35-8 113 9

8. Iowa Western CC 32-7 112 7

9. Eastern Oklahoma State 36-3 103 8

10. Cowley County CC 27-6 95 11

11. Santa Fe College 27-10 93 13

12. Florida Southwestern St. 37-13 74 15

13. Florence-Darlington Tech 33-5 60 14

14. Chipola College 32-13 55 10

15. John A. Logan College 32-10 54 16

16. Dyersburg State CC 31-4 40 18

17. Howard College 29-9 39 N/A

18. Temple College 29-8 38 12

19. Southern Nevada 32-11 30 20

20. Navarro College 22-11 12 19

Receiving votes: Midland, Georgia Highlands, Pima, Hutchinson, Miami Dade, Monroe College, Central Florida, Salt Lake, Weatherford