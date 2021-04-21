Division II Rankings
Collegiate Baseball
Team W-L Points
1. Colorado Mesa 24-2 240
2. Tampa 12-2) 232
3. Central Missouri 27-4 224
4. West Texas A&M 29-4 216
5. Angelo St. 24-5 208
6. Lee 28-4 200
7. Catawba 29-7 185
8. Missouri Southern 24-7 181
9. West Florida 24-7 178
10. Mount Olive 28-8 165
11. Tusculum 29-9 155
12. North Greenville 26-9 149
13. Augustana 21-6 143
14. UNC-Pembroke 27-6 141
15. Illinois-Springfield 25-3 131
16. Lindenwood 19-3 126
17. Seton Hill 15-1 112
18. Charleston, WV 24-4 101
19. Southern New Hampshire 12-0 97
20. Minnesota St.-Mankato 22-4 95
21. Azusa Pacific 21-7 92
22. Minnesota-Crookston 16-2 71
23. Northwest Nazarene 23-5 68
24. Columbus St. 21-10 56
25. Metro St. 25-7 48
26. Quincy 21-6 38
27. St. Thomas Aquinas 13-1 33
28. North Georgia 24-12 22
29. Southern Arkansas 21-9 16
30. Delta St. 21-11 7
Receiving votes: Wingate, 26-11.
NJCAA Rankings
Team (1st votes) W-L Pts Prev.
1. Wabash Valley (7) 34-2 176 1
2. Walters State CC 42-2 166 2
3. Central Arizona (2) 37-3 163 4
4. San Jacinto College-North 37-10 155 3
5. Crowder College 38-4 147 5
6. Johnson County CC 33-1 134 6
7. Chattahoochee Valley CC 35-8 113 9
8. Iowa Western CC 32-7 112 7
9. Eastern Oklahoma State 36-3 103 8
10. Cowley County CC 27-6 95 11
11. Santa Fe College 27-10 93 13
12. Florida Southwestern St. 37-13 74 15
13. Florence-Darlington Tech 33-5 60 14
14. Chipola College 32-13 55 10
15. John A. Logan College 32-10 54 16
16. Dyersburg State CC 31-4 40 18
17. Howard College 29-9 39 N/A
18. Temple College 29-8 38 12
19. Southern Nevada 32-11 30 20
20. Navarro College 22-11 12 19
Receiving votes: Midland, Georgia Highlands, Pima, Hutchinson, Miami Dade, Monroe College, Central Florida, Salt Lake, Weatherford