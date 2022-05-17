All-Mountain League Team

Player of the Year: Tyler Draper, Fruita Monument

Coach of the Year: Keith Obsheatz, Montrose

First Team

Lucas Betz, Soph., Telluride

Tyler Draper, Sr., Fruita Monument

Tony Faber, Sr., Fruita Monument

Askel Heinback, Sr., Telluride

Jonas Kohout, Sr., Glenwood Springs

Jack Mottram, Sr., Grand Junction

Tyler Perpar, Sr., Telluride

Santiago Renteria, Sr., Grand Junction

Jake Stanfield, Jr., Grand Junction

Kaison Stegelmeier, Jr., Fruita Monument

Ross Winters, Sr., Fruita Monument

Tate Young, Sr., Telluride

Second Team

Cole Atkinson, Sr., Grand Junction

Brooks Blackford, Sr., Montrose

Jamie Dolan, Jr., Glenwood Springs

Bode Ensign, Sr., Durango

Harry Halvenstadt, Sr., Durango

Ethan Hartman, Sr., Montrose

Henry Howe, Soph., Durango

William Keating, Jr., Glenwood Springs

Parker Keithley, Sr., Fruita Monument

Gabe Miller, Sr., Montrose

Dylan Prescott, Jr., Montrose