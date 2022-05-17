agate Boys Mountain League All-Conference Team May 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print All-Mountain League TeamPlayer of the Year: Tyler Draper, Fruita MonumentCoach of the Year: Keith Obsheatz, MontroseFirst TeamLucas Betz, Soph., TellurideTyler Draper, Sr., Fruita MonumentTony Faber, Sr., Fruita MonumentAskel Heinback, Sr., TellurideJonas Kohout, Sr., Glenwood SpringsJack Mottram, Sr., Grand JunctionTyler Perpar, Sr., TellurideSantiago Renteria, Sr., Grand JunctionJake Stanfield, Jr., Grand JunctionKaison Stegelmeier, Jr., Fruita MonumentRoss Winters, Sr., Fruita MonumentTate Young, Sr., TellurideSecond TeamCole Atkinson, Sr., Grand JunctionBrooks Blackford, Sr., MontroseJamie Dolan, Jr., Glenwood SpringsBode Ensign, Sr., DurangoHarry Halvenstadt, Sr., DurangoEthan Hartman, Sr., MontroseHenry Howe, Soph., DurangoWilliam Keating, Jr., Glenwood SpringsParker Keithley, Sr., Fruita MonumentGabe Miller, Sr., MontroseDylan Prescott, Jr., Montrose Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Fruita Monument Santiago Renteria Sr. Montrose Sport Grand Junction Tyler Draper Durango Telluride Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 54° 88° Mon Monday 88°/54° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:18 AM Sunset: 08:21:16 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: E @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 2% 56° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:59:28 AM Sunset: 08:22:10 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: NW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Wed 0% 57° 85° Wed Wednesday 85°/57° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:58:40 AM Sunset: 08:23:03 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 47° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/47° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:54 AM Sunset: 08:23:55 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Fri 13% 38° 62° Fri Friday 62°/38° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 05:57:09 AM Sunset: 08:24:47 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 44° 68° Sat Saturday 68°/44° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:56:25 AM Sunset: 08:25:39 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 50° 78° Sun Sunday 78°/50° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:44 AM Sunset: 08:26:30 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business