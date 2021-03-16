Limon 41, Cedaredge 35
CLass 2A Great 8
Monday at Cedaredge
LIMON — Brynlyn Owens 0 1-3 1, Jordyn Tacha 0 4-4 4, Michiah Leeper 2 0-2 4, Bree Bandy 1 0-0 2, Trista Marx 9 3-5 21, Jentri Marx 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 9-16 41.
CEDAREDGE — Paige McGovern 2 2-2 7, Kammie Henderson 3 3-6 9, Elizabeth Gilmore 1 5-7 7, Kylee Terry 1 0-1 2, Megan Gastineau 2 0-0 4, Kimberly Milholland 1 4-9 6. Totals: 10 14-27 35.
Limon 10 12 7 12 — 41
Cedaredge 5 10 8 12 — 35
3-point goals: Limon 0, Cedaredge 1 (McGovern).
Total Fouls: Limon 20, Cedaredge 16. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.