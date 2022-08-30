agate Central Invitational golf scores, Aug. 29, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central InvitationalMonday at Tiara RadoTeam Scores1. Grand Junction 210; 2. Vail Mountain 223; 3. Fruita Monument 240; 4. Eagle Valley 242; 5. Battle Mountain 245; 6. Summit 253; 7. Central 257; 8. (tie) Gunnison, Palisade 262; 10. Moffat County 266; 11. Delta 275; 12. Montrose 286; 13. Cedaredge 342Individual Scores (Top 15)Landon Scarbrough, Grand Junction 67Jack Kaul, Grand Junction 71Felix Gruner, Vail Mountain 72Kyle Korte, Grand Junction 72Maddox Lovato, Grand Junction 73Ben Coleman, Grand Junction 73Hunter Simmons, Grand Junction 75Stewie Bruce, Vail Mountain 75Alex Morrall, Palisade 75Hunter Salani, Vail Mountain 76Owen Jackson, Battle Mountain 77Jonathan Boyer, Eagle Valley 78Tiki Jaffe, Vail Mountain 79Dillon Jones, Fruita Monument 79Gunther Soltvedt, Eagle Valley 79Other District 51 ScoresDillon Crabtree, Central 80Kalem Holm, Fruita Monument 80Will Stewart, Fruita Monument 81Kaden Brokaw, Central 83Steven Lyman, Grand Junction 86Dax Martinsen, Fruita Monument 87Blake Hooker, Palisade 91Stone Carver, Fruita Monument 92Cody Lans, Fruita Monument 94Hunter Birch, Grand Junction 94Owen Kieran, Central 94Ian Allen, Palisade 96Gavin Metli, Central 104Nicholas Colunga, Central 111Stewart Nowak, Palisade 115Elijah Buniger, Central 123 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Invitational Golf Sport Jewellery Vail Mountain Team Rado Eagle Valley Battle Mountain Grand Junction Gavin Metli Nicholas Colunga Stewart Nowak Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 62° 94° Mon Monday 94°/62° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:40:07 AM Sunset: 07:49:11 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 63° 97° Tue Tuesday 97°/63° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:02 AM Sunset: 07:47:41 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: E @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 65° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/65° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:56 AM Sunset: 07:46:10 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/66° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:42:51 AM Sunset: 07:44:39 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 66° 100° Fri Friday 100°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:43:45 AM Sunset: 07:43:07 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 66° 99° Sat Saturday 99°/66° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:44:40 AM Sunset: 07:41:34 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 66° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/66° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:45:34 AM Sunset: 07:40:01 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business