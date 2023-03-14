agate Chipeta Kick Off Classic sores, March 13, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Chipeta Kick Off ClassicMonday at Chipeta Golf CourseTeam scores1. Mountain Vista 201; 2. Durango 226; 3. Palisade 243; 4. Fruita Monument 244; 5. Montrose 250; 6. Battle Mountain 250; 7. Steamboat Springs 275; 8. Glenwood Springs 277; 9. Rifle 298; 10. Aspen 303Individual Scores (Top 15)Kaitlyn Grommeck, Steamboat Springs 64Abby Aeschleman, Mountain Vista 64Shae Maiorana, Mountain Vista 68Kellie Hare, Mountain Vista 69Makena Thayer, Battle Mountain 71Mylie Pavelis, Mountain Vista 71Zayda Mestas, Durango 72Ryann Isgitt, Mountain Vista 73Elle Crockett, Mountain Vista 74Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 75Ally Seriani, Palisade 76Natasha Walcott, Durango 76Jayden Craig, Durango 78Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 79Giada Amundson, Montrose 80Other District 51 ScoresKadence Ulrich, Fruita Monument 81Shea Satterfield, Palisade 88Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 88Kyley King, Fruita Monument 89Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 89Natalie Flint, Palisade 92Lilliana Burns, Palisade 99Mari Burnham, Palisade 102Kyndall Toft, Palisade 103Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 103Jayelyn Capehart, Grand Junction 104Cecilia Dunn-Dietrich, Palisade 108Lilly Preston, Palisade 111 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Armed Forces Botany Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 2% 34° 54° Mon Monday 54°/34° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:10 AM Sunset: 07:19:26 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 45° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/45° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:27:36 AM Sunset: 07:20:27 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 72% 36° 52° Wed Wednesday 52°/36° Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 72% Sunrise: 07:26:02 AM Sunset: 07:21:27 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thu 24% 27° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM Sunset: 07:22:27 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 2% 27° 47° Fri Friday 47°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:53 AM Sunset: 07:23:28 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 31° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:18 AM Sunset: 07:24:28 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sun 13% 36° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM Sunset: 07:25:27 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business