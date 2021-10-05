Football
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Valor Christian (8) 6-0 98 1 6 W
2. Cherry Creek (2) 5-1 92 2 3 W
3. Ralston Valley 6-0 75 4 6 W
4. Grandview 5-1 63 5 2 W
5. Regis Jesuit 4-2 59 6 1 W
6. Legend 5-1 45 7 4 W
7. Columbine 4-2 44 3 2 L
8. Arvada West 5-1 30 - 2 W
9. Arapahoe 5-1 19 9 3 W
10. Douglas County 6-0 9 10 6 W
Others receiving votes: Cherokee Trail 8, ThunderRidge 6, Castle View 2
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Montrose (9) 6-0 185 4 6 W
2. Dakota Ridge (8) 6-0 172 3 6 W
3. Pine Creek (3) 5-1 160 2 1 L
4. Erie (2) 6-0 156 5 6 W
5. Palmer Ridge 5-1 137 1 1 L
6. Loveland 5-1 108 6 3 W
7. Chatfield 5-1 90 7 1 W
8. Ponderosa 5-1 69 8 5 W
9. Golden 6-0 58 9 6 W
10. Fountain-Fort Carson 5-1 32 10 3 W
Others receiving votes: Vista Ridge 23, Fruita Monument 7, Pueblo West 7, Longmont 2, Skyline 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1, Denver South 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Roosevelt (14) 5-0 175 1 5 W
2. Mead (1) 4-0 156 3 4 W
3. Lutheran (3) 5-0 147 2 5 W
4. Fort Morgan 4-0 113 4 4 W
5. Frederick 4-0 111 5 4 W
6. Durango 3-2 81 6 1 W
7. Evergreen 5-0 75 7 5 W
8. Holy Family 3-2 44 9 1 W
9. Palisade 3-2 35 10 1 W
10. Pueblo South 3-2 23 - 3 W
Others receiving votes: Eagle Valley 8, Pueblo East 8, Northridge 6, Discovery Canyon 5, Green Mountain 2, Glenwood Springs 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (14) 5-0 167 1 5 W
2. Resurrection Christian (2) 4-0 147 2 4 W
3. The Classical Academy (1) 4-0 134 3 4 W
4. Moffat County 5-0 111 6 5 W
5. Severance 5-0 104 4 5 W
6. Delta 4-1 75 7 2 W
7. Basalt 4-1 59 5 1 L
8. The Academy 4-1 25 10 1 L
9. Brush 3-2 22 - 2 W
10. Elizabeth 4-2 21 - 2 W
Others receiving votes: Alamosa 19, University 15, Rifle 9, Bayfield 7, Aspen 6, Platte Valley 6, Kent Denver 4, La Junta 2, Northfield 1, Woodland Park 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Limon (13) 5-0 202 1 5 W
2. Centauri (6) 5-0 197 2 5 W
3. Florence (1) 6-0 163 3 6 W
4. Buena Vista (1) 6-0 148 4 6 W
5. Wray 4-1 117 6 4 W
6. Holyoke 4-1 88 8 2 W
7. North Fork 4-1 66 5 1 L
8. Wiggins 4-1 60 7 1 L
9. Strasburg 3-3 39 10 2 W
10. Yuma 3-2 23 9 1 L
Others receiving votes: Flatirons Academy 11, Gunnison 10, Burlington 9, Monte Vista 8, Manual 4, Meeker 4, Bennett 1, Colorado Springs Christian 1, Highland 1, Ignacio 1, Peyton 1, Rye 1
8-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Mancos (5) 5-0 110 1 5 W
2. Haxtun (5) 6-0 109 3 6 W
3. Sedgwick County (2) 3-1 88 2 3 W
4. Dayspring Christian Academy 4-2 60 7 1 W
5. Sanford 4-1 57 4 1 L
6. Vail Christian 5-0 49 5 5 W
7. Akron 3-2 44 9 2 L
8. Dove Creek 3-2 42 6 1 L
9. Merino 2-3 25 8 1 L
10. Holly 4-1 23 10 3 W
Others receiving votes: Pikes Peak Christian 15, Simla 11, Calhan 10, Crowley County 10, Hoehne 3, Fowler 2, Custer County 1, Front Range Christian 1
6-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cheyenne Wells (19) 5-0 190 1 5 W
2. Stratton 4-1 150 2 3 W
3. Fleming 5-1 148 4 3 W
4. Granada 4-1 139 3 2 W
5. Prairie 5-1 99 5 5 W
6. Branson/Kim 5-0 76 7 5 W
7. Idalia 3-2 70 6 1 L
8. Sierra Grande 5-0 67 8 5 W
9. Genoa-Hugo 5-0 45 10 5 W
10. Cheraw 4-2 32 - 1 W
Others receiving votes: Briggsdale 27, Arickaree/Woodlin 1, Hanover 1
Softball
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Horizon (12) 20-1 181 2 13 W
2. Fossil Ridge (4) 18-3 169 1 1 L
3. Legend (1) 18-4 127 3 6 W
4. Legacy (2) 17-3 125 4 10 W
5. Columbine 16-3 117 5 9 W
6. Smoky Hill 17-3 86 6 8 W
7. Mountain Vista 16-5 67 7 1 L
8. Central 19-4 61 8 4 W
9. Chaparral 17-5 48 10 4 W
10. Lakewood 13-7 21 9 2 L
Others receiving votes: Chatfield 15, Cherokee Trail 12, Ralston Valley 5, Arvada West 4, Broomfield 4, Castle View 1, Eaglecrest 1, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Erie (6) 18-3 126 1 1 L
2. Pueblo South (6) 20-1 125 2 18 W
3. Holy Family (2) 17-3 120 3 8 W
4. Riverdale Ridge 18-3 90 4 6 W
5. Windsor (1) 18-5 75 6 1 W
6. Mead 14-8 69 5 1 W
7. Ponderosa 19-3 63 8 1 W
8. Roosevelt 16-5 35 9 2 W
9. Conifer 15-5 34 7 1 W
10. D’Evelyn 12-8 28 - 1 L
Others receiving votes: Elizabeth 25, Discovery Canyon 8, Golden 6, Pueblo Central 5, Frederick 4, Northfield 3, Severance 3, Bear Creek 2, Silver Creek 2, Palisade 1, Standley Lake 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Lutheran (14) 21-0 149 1 21 W
2. Eaton 18-3 131 2 13 W
3. University (1) 17-5 115 3 1 W
4. La Junta 16-4 94 5 2 W
5. Sterling 16-5 92 4 2 W
6. Strasburg 13-7 72 6 1 L
7. Limon 15-6 57 7 7 W
8. Lamar 14-7 36 8 2 W
9. Montezuma-Cortez 15-5 30 9 1 W
10. Brush 12-9 16 10 1 L
Others receiving votes: The Academy 11, Fort Lupton 10, Weld Central 4, Meeker 3, James Irwin 2, Cedaredge 1, Gunnison 1, Lyons 1
Boys Soccer
Class 5A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS STRK
1. Legacy (15) 9-0-0 203 1 9 W
2. Arapahoe (4) 10-0-0 182 4 10 W
3. Castle View (1) 9-1-1 167 3 3 W
4. Boulder (1) 7-2-0 157 2 1 L
5. Valor Christian (1) 10-1-0 123 6 10 W
6. Rock Canyon (1) 11-1-0 120 5 9 W
7. Fort Collins 8-2-0 71 8 2 W
8. Cherokee Trail (1) 9-1-0 66 9 1 W
9. Silver Creek 9-0-0 61 7 9 W
10. Liberty 10-1-0 45 - 7 W
Others receiving votes: Broomfield 35, Cherry Creek 17, Denver South 17, Lakewood 12, Grandview 7, Pine Creek 7, Fossil Ridge 6, Poudre 6, Rocky Mountain 6, Chatfield 5, Mountain Vista 2, Rampart 2, Chaparral 1, Doherty 1, ThunderRidge 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS STRK
1. Northfield (11) 11-0-0 207 2 11 W
2. Classical Academy (8) 8-0-0 165 3 8 W
3. Mullen (2) 9-1-0 161 1 1 W
4. Denver North (1) 9-1-1 138 5 2 W
5. Durango 8-1-2 124 4 1 L
6. Pueblo West 8-1-2 78 8 8 W
7. Cheyenne Mountain 6-4-1 68 9 1 T
8. Golden 6-2-2 55 10 3 W
9. Battle Mountain 5-4-1 43 7 1 T
10. Eagle Valley 5-2-0 25 - 3 W
Others receiving votes: Pueblo Centennial 19, Centaurus 17, Regis Groff 17, Evergreen 13, George Washington 13, Grand Junction 10, Fort Morgan 9, Thomas Jefferson 8, Niwot 7, Air Academy 5, Green Mountain 4, Palmer Ridge 4, Steamboat Springs 4, Wheat Ridge 3, Denver West 2, Erie 2, Holy Family 2, Loveland 2, Montrose 2, Lincoln 1, Glenwood Springs 1, Greeley West 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS STRK
1. Jefferson Academy (15) 10-0-0 184 1 10 W
2. Colorado Academy 7-1-1 156 2 5 W
3. Atlas Preparatory (2) 8-1-0 137 6 8 W
4. DSST: College View 9-1-1 107 3 1 L
5. Faith Christian 7-2-0 93 4 1 W
6. Roaring Fork (1) 9-1-0 74 9 5 W
7. Coal Ridge 7-2-0 72 5 1 L
8. Lutheran 8-2-0 55 7 1 L
9. Liberty Common 6-3-0 41 - 6 W
10. Arrupe Jesuit 7-2-0 39 8 1 L
Others receiving votes: DSST: Conservatory Green 33, Vail Mountain 32, Peak to Peak 14, Frontier Academy 12, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 9, Fort Lupton 9, DSST: Byers 8, Alamosa 7, James Irwin 5, Pagosa Springs 5, The Pinnacle 4, Kent Denver 2, Aspen 1, STRIVE Prep — SMART 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Crested Butte (2) 11-0 38 1 11 W
2. Fountain Valley (2) 6-3 32 2 2 L
3. Thomas MacLaren School 7-2 27 6 3 W
4. Heritage Christian 7-1 21 4 2 W
5. Ridgway 7-1 20 5 4 W
6. Lotus School For Excellence 7-2 19 7 3 W
6. Loveland Classical 6-1 19 3 1 L
6. Telluride 5-5 19 8 1 W
9. Denver Christian 5-5 13 - 1 W
10. Dawson School 4-6 8 - 1 L
Others receiving votes: Ellicott 2, Lake County 2
Volleyball
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cherry Creek (14) 15-0 157 1 15 W
2. Grandview (1) 10-2 138 2 1 L
3. Chaparral 12-2 117 3 8 W
4. Valor Christian 9-1 88 6 7 W
5. Mountain Vista (1) 9-4 84 5 1 W
6. Broomfield 14-2 63 7 7 W
7. Highlands Ranch 10-5 61 4 1 L
8. Ralston Valley 11-1 47 8 8 W
9. Rampart 10-2 29 9 5 W
10. Eaglecrest 9-3 16 10 3 W
Others receiving votes: Regis Jesuit 15, Pueblo West 12, Legacy 11, Pine Creek 8, Legend 7, Liberty 7, Brighton 4, Denver South 4, Fruita Monument 4, Douglas County 3, Bear Creek 2, Arvada West 1, Denver East 1, Heritage 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Palmer Ridge (18) 12-1 189 1 5 W
2. Erie 10-1 146 3 10 W
3. Cheyenne Mountain (1) 6-3 121 4 1 W
4. Frederick 15-2 118 2 1 W
5. Windsor 10-3 110 5 5 W
6. Thompson Valley 13-5 93 6 4 W
7. Niwot 11-3 83 8 6 W
8. The Classical Academy 10-1 63 7 8 W
9. Mead 7-7 28 - 2 W
10. Montrose 10-3 23 9 1 L
Others receiving votes: Thomas Jefferson 19, Holy Family 16, Lewis-Palmer 16, Palisade 16, Berthoud 14, Discovery Canyon 14, Falcon 8, Pueblo Central 5, Coronado 4, Canon City 3, Mullen 3, Woodland Park 3, Eagle Valley 2, Elizabeth 1, Longmont 1, Riverdale Ridge 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Resurrection Christian 11-0 191 1 11 W
2. Lamar 12-0 157 2 12 W
3. Liberty Common 12-1 121 4 1 L
4. Lutheran 10-2 116 5 3 W
5. University 12-2 115 3 2 W
6. Eaton 7-5 70 6 2 L
7. Sterling 9-3 53 7 1 L
8. DSST: Montview 12-1 51 8 7 W
9. Platte Valley 8-7 47 10 2 W
10. Alamosa 9-3 43 9 5 W
Others receiving votes: Faith Christian 21, James Irwin 21, Bayfield 20, Lake County 18, Kent Denver 14, Pagosa Springs 11, Valley 11, Bishop Machebeuf 10, Delta 10, Colorado Academy 8, Prospect Ridge Academy 7, The Academy 7, Jefferson Academy 6, St. Mary’s 6, Manitou Springs 5, Stargate School 4, Strasburg 4, Peak to Peak 3, Coal Ridge 2, Buena Vista 1, Montezuma-Cortez 1, SkyView Academy 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Sedgwick County (7) 13-1 106 1 6 W
2. Meeker (3) 12-0 94 2 12 W
3. Fowler 13-1 88 4 2 W
4. Wiggins (1) 10-3 85 3 3 W
5. Dayspring Christian 13-2 61 5 6 W
6. Soroco 11-2 52 7 4 W
7. Denver Christian (1) 9-3 45 6 1 W
8. Limon 7-6 27 8 4 L
9. Holyoke 12-5 23 9 5 W
10. Hoehne 6-2 15 - 1 L
Others receiving votes: Byers 12, Addenbrooke Classical 7, Yuma 7, Dawson School 6, Sargent 6, West Grand 6, Front Range Christian 5, Olathe 5, Union Colony Prep 4, Akron 3, Lyons 2, Colorado Springs School 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Briggsdale (12) 13-2 174 4 6 W
2. Fleming (1) 11-2 135 2 1 W
3. Haxtun (2) 12-2 133 5 12 W
4. Merino (3) 9-3 124 1 2 L
5. Wiley 9-1 119 3 1 W
6. Cheraw 13-1 73 6 12 W
7. Stratton 7-3 55 7 1 L
8. Dove Creek 13-1 37 8 11 W
9. Idalia 11-4 36 - 5 W
10. Belleview Christian 17-1 31 9 3 W
Others receiving votes: Weldon Valley 21, McClave 15, Simla 12, Evangelical Christian 11, Genoa-Hugo/Karval 10, Flagler 8, Flatirons Academy 7, Kiowa 7, Kit Carson 7, Elbert 6, Cheyenne Wells 4, Manzanola 4, Miami-Yoder 4, Granada 3, Otis 3, Deer Trail 2, Prairie 2, North Park 1, Nucla 1
CHSAAnow.com coaches polls