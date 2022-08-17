Others receiving votes: Erie 21,Central 21, Douglas County 18, Valor Christian 17, Castle View 14, ThunderRidge 11, Ponderosa 10, Chaparral 8, Rock Canyon 7, Arapahoe 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 6, Monarch 6, Lakewood 5, Rocky Mountain 3, Vista Ridge 3, Eaglecrest 2, Mountain Range 2, Ralston Valley 2, Smoky Hill 2, Brighton 1, Liberty 1
Class 4A
RANK, TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Lutheran (6) 2-0 117 5 2W
2. Holy Family (3) 0-2 102 1 2L
3. Mead (2) 0-0 84 3 -
4. Riverdale Ridge 0-0 83 4 -
5. D’Evelyn (1) 0-0 66 2 -
6. Pueblo South (1) 1-0 61 6 1W
7. Windsor 0-0 56 7 -
8. Elizabeth 2-0 35 8 2W
9. Roosevelt 0-0 17 - -
10. Frederick 0-0 16 10 -
Dropped out: Conifer (9)
Others receiving votes: Severance 15, Conifer 14, Air Academy 6, Berthoud 6, Mullen 6, Pine Creek 6, Golden 5, Palmer Ridge 4, Greeley West 3, Lewis-Palmer 3, Standley Lake 3, Discovery Canyon 2, Niwot 2, Silver Creek 2, Wheat Ridge 1
Class 3A
RANK, TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (13) 0-0 148 1 -
2. University (2) 0-0 110 2 -
3. Lamar 0-0 80 3 -
4. Sterling 0-0 76 4 -
5. Strasburg 0-0 71 5 -
6. La Junta 0-0 66 7 -
7. Limon 0-0 61 6 -
8. Fort Lupton 1-0 53 8 1W
9. Brush 0-0 38 9 -
10. Rocky Ford 1-0 31 10 1 W
Others receiving votes: The Academy 23, Alamosa 9, Montezuma-Cortez 9, Weld Central 7, Wray 7, Lyons 6, Yuma 6, Denver West 5, Holyoke 4, Meeker 4, Peak to Peak 4, Thomas Jefferson 4, Cedaredge 1, Resurrection Christian 1, Wiley 1