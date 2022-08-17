CHSAA Rankings
First-place votes in parantheses
Class 5A
RANK, TEAM W-L PTS
1. Grandview (9) 0-0 156
2. Valor Christian (2) 0-0 135
3. Cherry Creek (4) 0-0 112
4. Chaparral 0-0 103
5. Mountain Vista (1) 0-0 92
6. Rampart 0-0 78
7. Legend 0-0 65
8. Rock Canyon (1) 0-0 41
9. Ralston Valley 0-0 30
10. Cherokee Trail 0-0 17
Others receiving votes: Fossil Ridge 15, Highlands Ranch 15, Chatfield 11, Pueblo West 11, Broomfield 10, Denver East 9, Douglas County 7, Vista PEAK Prep 7, Bear Creek 3, Denver South 3, Pine Creek 3, Westminster 3, Brighton 2, Castle View 2, Regis Jesuit 2, Arvada West 1, Eaglecrest 1, Heritage 1
Class 4A
RANK, TEAM W-L PTS
1. Thompson Valley (14) 0-0 169
2. Cheyenne Mountain (1) 0-0 142
3. Palmer Ridge (3) 0-0 139
4. Niwot (1) 0-0 116
5. Windsor 0-0 105
6. Frederick 0-0 69
7. Discovery Canyon 0-0 66
8. Holy Family 0-0 54
9. Lewis-Palmer (1) 0-0 39
10.The Classical Academy 0-0 28
Others receiving votes: Berthoud 26, Mead 26, Lutheran 15, Palisade 15, Woodland Park 11, Eagle Valley 10, Montrose 8, Severance 8, Pueblo East 7, Battle Mountain 6, Longmont 6, Pueblo County 5, D’Evelyn 4, Palmer 4, Alameda 3, Falcon 3, Silver Creek 3, Thomas Jefferson 3, Canon City 2, Coronado 2, Durango 2, Elizabeth 1, Golden 1, Mullen 1, Riverdale Ridge 1
Class 3A
RANK, TEAM W-L PTS
1. University (9) 0-0 181
2. Eaton (4) 0-0 152
3. Lamar (3) 0-0 146
4. Platte Valley (2) 0-0 108
5. Resurrection Christian (1) 0-0 97
6. Sterling (1) 0-0 90
7. Faith Christian 0-0 72
8. Liberty Common 0-0 61
9. Alamosa 0-0 58
10. Bayfield 0-0 53
Others receiving votes: Valley 49, DSST: Montview 32, Manitou Springs 20, Delta 16, The Academy 16, Centauri 14, Colorado Springs Christian 14, Basalt 12, Colorado Academy 8, Kent Denver 8, Pagosa Springs 8, Coal Ridge 7, Fort Lupton 7, Jefferson Academy 7, Middle Park 7, James Irwin 5, Bennett 4, Peak to Peak 4, Aspen 3, Prospect Ridge Academy 2, Arvada 1, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 1, Eagle Ridge Academy 1, Frontier Academy 1
Class 2A
RANK, TEAM W-L PTS
1. Sedgwick County (9) 0-0 120
2. Wiggins (2) 0-0 110
3. Meeker (2) 0-0 97
4. Holyoke 0-0 95
5. Fowler 0-0 77
6. Rye 0-0 51
7. Denver Christian (1) 0-0 40
8. Limon 0-0 34
9. Dayspring Christian Acad. 0-0 28
10. Hoehne 0-0 27
Others receiving votes: Soroco 19, St. Mary’s 18, North Fork 17, Ignacio 16, Yuma 12, Lake County 10, Lyons 10, Wray 9, Buena Vista 7, Swink 6, Bishop Machebeuf 5, Vail Christian 5, Telluride 3, Monte Vista 2, Rangely 2, West Grand 2, Burlington 1, Mancos 1, Sargent 1
Class 1A
RANK, TEAM W-L PTS
1. Merino (13) 0-0 182
2. Fleming (4) 0-0 166
3. Briggsdale (2) 0-0 120
4. Haxtun 0-0 94
5. Stratton 0-0 73
6. Wiley 0-0 55
7. Otis 0-0 51
8. Idalia 0-0 48
8. McClave 0-0 48
10. Dove Creek 0-0 35
Others receiving votes: Kit Carson 30, Simla 30, Flatirons Academy 29, Weldon Valley 27, Cheraw 15, Springfield 15, Belleview Christian 12, Genoa-Hugo/Karval 12, La Veta 11, Cheyenne Wells 8, Branson/Kim 8, Sangre de Cristo 6, Evangelical Christian 5, Cotopaxi 3, Elbert 3, Granada 3, Nucla 3, Prairie 3, Eads 2, Akron 1, Caliche 1, Flagler 1