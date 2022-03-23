agate Class 1A/2A Western Slope League basketball teams Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Class 1A/2A Western Slope All-League TeamsBoysZagar Brown, Meeker; Liam Demins, Meeker; Jonathon Abshear, Caprock Academy; Beck Sapp, Vail Mountain; Cole Pattison, Vail Mountain; Payton Ferganchick, Plateau Valley; David Crowhurst, Plateau Valley; Quinn Downey, Vail Christian; Gideon Gilmore, Cedaredge; Keihlin Myers, Rangely; Jef Kirby, Soroco, Jerrel Vigil, Olathe; Hunter Sessions, North ParkHonorable MentionZach Simonsen, Meeker; Tallen Long, Plateau Valley; Jace Mobley, Meeker; Vinny Nowicki, Vail Christian; Casey Brink, Meeker; Kyler Parker, Cedaredge; Hayden McDonald, Caprock Academy; Kevin Barron, Cedaredge; Jessup Watts, Caprock Academy; Timothy Scoggins, Rangely; Luke Neville, Caprock Academy; Dillon Hurse, De Beque; Nick Kirwood, Vail Mountain; Logan Morrison, Hayden; Spencer Hurd, Vail Mountain; Peter Hughes, Vail MountainPlayer of the year: Cole Pattison, Vail MountainCoach of the year: Mike Vig, Plateau Valley2A Senior player of the year: Cole Pattison, Vail Mountain1A Senior player of the year: Jonathon Abshear, Caprock AcademyGirlsKaydence Bruner, Soroco; Eden Mayer, Soroco; Paige McGovern, Cedaredge; Megan Gastineau, Cedaredge; Sarah Kracht, Meeker; Hailey Knowles, Meeker; Paize Sanchez, North Park; Dezirae Gonzalez, North Park; Delana Mountford, Olathe; Maddisyn Miller, Plateau Valley; Meloni Miller, Plateau Valley; Mary Soggins, Rangely; Ryann Mergelman, Rangely; Alison Rajzer, Hayden; Alex Schake, West GrandHonorable MentionLexi Vandenberg, Sorodo; Allie Johnson, Olathe; Sophia Benjami, Soroco; Caley Shiflett, Plateau Valley; Peyton Parker, Soroco; Amelia Knaysi, Caprock Academy; Megan Jenkins, Cedaredge; Daily Palacio, Vail Christian; Jessie Black, Cedaredge; Belle Svoboda, Hayden; Hadley Franklin, Meeker; Kaylee Carlstrom, North Park; Tyra Gray, OlathePlayer of the year: Kaydence Bruner, SorocoCoach of the year: David Bruner, Soroco2A Senior player of the year: Kaydence Bruner, Soroco1A Senior player of the year: Paige Sanchez, North Park Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Class 1a Player Vail Mountain Sport Plateau Valley Jonathon Abshear Honorable Mention North Park Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 28° 50° Tue Tuesday 50°/28° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:14:31 AM Sunset: 07:28:38 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Wed 1% 32° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/32° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:12:55 AM Sunset: 07:29:37 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 39° 65° Thu Thursday 65°/39° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:20 AM Sunset: 07:30:36 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 43° 72° Fri Friday 72°/43° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:44 AM Sunset: 07:31:35 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 47° 77° Sat Saturday 77°/47° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:08 AM Sunset: 07:32:34 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 48° 80° Sun Sunday 80°/48° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:06:32 AM Sunset: 07:33:32 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 8% 46° 74° Mon Monday 74°/46° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:04:57 AM Sunset: 07:34:31 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business