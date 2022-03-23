Class 1A/2A Western Slope All-League Teams

Boys

Zagar Brown, Meeker; Liam Demins, Meeker; Jonathon Abshear, Caprock Academy; Beck Sapp, Vail Mountain; Cole Pattison, Vail Mountain; Payton Ferganchick, Plateau Valley; David Crowhurst, Plateau Valley; Quinn Downey, Vail Christian; Gideon Gilmore, Cedaredge; Keihlin Myers, Rangely; Jef Kirby, Soroco, Jerrel Vigil, Olathe; Hunter Sessions, North Park

Honorable Mention

Zach Simonsen, Meeker; Tallen Long, Plateau Valley; Jace Mobley, Meeker; Vinny Nowicki, Vail Christian; Casey Brink, Meeker; Kyler Parker, Cedaredge; Hayden McDonald, Caprock Academy; Kevin Barron, Cedaredge; Jessup Watts, Caprock Academy; Timothy Scoggins, Rangely; Luke Neville, Caprock Academy; Dillon Hurse, De Beque; Nick Kirwood, Vail Mountain; Logan Morrison, Hayden; Spencer Hurd, Vail Mountain; Peter Hughes, Vail Mountain

Player of the year: Cole Pattison, Vail Mountain

Coach of the year: Mike Vig, Plateau Valley

2A Senior player of the year: Cole Pattison, Vail Mountain

1A Senior player of the year: Jonathon Abshear, Caprock Academy

Girls

Kaydence Bruner, Soroco; Eden Mayer, Soroco; Paige McGovern, Cedaredge; Megan Gastineau, Cedaredge; Sarah Kracht, Meeker; Hailey Knowles, Meeker; Paize Sanchez, North Park; Dezirae Gonzalez, North Park; Delana Mountford, Olathe; Maddisyn Miller, Plateau Valley; Meloni Miller, Plateau Valley; Mary Soggins, Rangely; Ryann Mergelman, Rangely; Alison Rajzer, Hayden; Alex Schake, West Grand

Honorable Mention

Lexi Vandenberg, Sorodo; Allie Johnson, Olathe; Sophia Benjami, Soroco; Caley Shiflett, Plateau Valley; Peyton Parker, Soroco; Amelia Knaysi, Caprock Academy; Megan Jenkins, Cedaredge; Daily Palacio, Vail Christian; Jessie Black, Cedaredge; Belle Svoboda, Hayden; Hadley Franklin, Meeker; Kaylee Carlstrom, North Park; Tyra Gray, Olathe

Player of the year: Kaydence Bruner, Soroco

Coach of the year: David Bruner, Soroco

2A Senior player of the year: Kaydence Bruner, Soroco

1A Senior player of the year: Paige Sanchez, North Park