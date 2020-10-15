Class 3A All-Western Slope League Teams

First Team

Delta: C Keely Porter, 1B Kelsie Sandoval, CF Teja Smith

Basalt: P/SS Maya Lindgren, C/3B Kiera Larson

Cedaredge: C/OF Jamie Meyer, P/OF McKayla Meyer

Meeker: P Hailey Knowles

Montezuma-Cortez: P Taiah Wilson

Gunnison: 3B Britt Propernick

Honorable Mention

Delta: P/LF Tatem Miller, 3B Ava Shaball, SS Juelz Sandoval

Basalt: 1B/P Grace Schrock, UT Corey Bullock

Cedaredge: UT Jazmyn Ince, U Brooke Claridge, LF Taneal Mautz

Meeker: 3B Mykayla Wille, 1B Macy Ridgeway

Aspen: SS Nikki Harris

Player of the year: Keely Porter, Delta

Coach of the year: Jerry Sandoval, Delta

