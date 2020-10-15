Class 3A All-Western Slope League Teams
First Team
Delta: C Keely Porter, 1B Kelsie Sandoval, CF Teja Smith
Basalt: P/SS Maya Lindgren, C/3B Kiera Larson
Cedaredge: C/OF Jamie Meyer, P/OF McKayla Meyer
Meeker: P Hailey Knowles
Montezuma-Cortez: P Taiah Wilson
Gunnison: 3B Britt Propernick
Honorable Mention
Delta: P/LF Tatem Miller, 3B Ava Shaball, SS Juelz Sandoval
Basalt: 1B/P Grace Schrock, UT Corey Bullock
Cedaredge: UT Jazmyn Ince, U Brooke Claridge, LF Taneal Mautz
Meeker: 3B Mykayla Wille, 1B Macy Ridgeway
Aspen: SS Nikki Harris
Player of the year: Keely Porter, Delta
Coach of the year: Jerry Sandoval, Delta