Colorado Mesa 11, Regis 5

Thursday at Bergman Field

Regis Colorado Mesa

ab r h bi ab r h bi Daudet ss 4 1 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 3 2 3

Chase 3b 5 1 2 2 Hamilton ss 5 1 1 1

Marlow 1b 2 1 0 0 McGeary 3 1 1 0

Riley c 3 0 0 1 Farmer c 2 1 0 2

Padilla cf 5 0 2 1 Bramwell 3b 4 1 0 1

Boyle dh 2 0 0 0 Boyd rf 4 1 2 1

Alexander ph 1 0 0 0 Stubbings 1b 5 1 1 0

Owen ph 1 0 0 0 Villafuerte lf 4 1 2 0

Koontz lf 2 1 0 0 Carr cf 4 1 3 3

Beyene ph 1 0 0 0

Vaught 2b 2 1 0 0

Totals 33 5 7 4 Totals 35 11 12 11

Regis 003 100 100 — 5 7 3

Colorado Mesa 800 020 01x — 11 12 3

E—Daudet, Riley, Beyene; Farmer, Handy 2. LOB—RU 11, CMU 11.

2B—Hamilton, Boyd, Villafuerte. HR—Rodgers.

Sac—Vaught; Villafuerte, Carr. SF—Riley; Farmer. SB—Chase; McGeary, Boyd. CS—.

Regis IP H R ER BB SO

Kleinsorge (L, 3-3) 3.2 6 8 2 4 6

Luebker 0.2 2 2 2 1 0

Harstad 1.2 3 0 0 1 0

Ayers 1.2 1 1 0 0 1

Wuelfing 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Handy (W, 6-1) 6 4 4 3 3 5

Danyliw (S, 1) 3 3 1 1 1 1

WP—Handy 5. Bk—Danyliw 2. HBP—McGeary (by Kleinsorge, Harstad); Koontz (by Handy), Marlow (by Handy, Danyliw), Riley (by Danyliw).

T—3:04. A—202.