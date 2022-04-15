agate CMU baseball box, April 14, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 11, Regis 5Thursday at Bergman FieldRegis Colorado Mesaab r h bi ab r h bi Daudet ss 4 1 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 3 2 3Chase 3b 5 1 2 2 Hamilton ss 5 1 1 1Marlow 1b 2 1 0 0 McGeary 3 1 1 0Riley c 3 0 0 1 Farmer c 2 1 0 2Padilla cf 5 0 2 1 Bramwell 3b 4 1 0 1Boyle dh 2 0 0 0 Boyd rf 4 1 2 1Alexander ph 1 0 0 0 Stubbings 1b 5 1 1 0Owen ph 1 0 0 0 Villafuerte lf 4 1 2 0Koontz lf 2 1 0 0 Carr cf 4 1 3 3Beyene ph 1 0 0 0Vaught 2b 2 1 0 0Totals 33 5 7 4 Totals 35 11 12 11Regis 003 100 100 — 5 7 3Colorado Mesa 800 020 01x — 11 12 3E—Daudet, Riley, Beyene; Farmer, Handy 2. LOB—RU 11, CMU 11.2B—Hamilton, Boyd, Villafuerte. HR—Rodgers.Sac—Vaught; Villafuerte, Carr. SF—Riley; Farmer. SB—Chase; McGeary, Boyd. CS—.Regis IP H R ER BB SOKleinsorge (L, 3-3) 3.2 6 8 2 4 6Luebker 0.2 2 2 2 1 0Harstad 1.2 3 0 0 1 0Ayers 1.2 1 1 0 0 1Wuelfing 0.1 0 0 0 0 0Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOHandy (W, 6-1) 6 4 4 3 3 5Danyliw (S, 1) 3 3 1 1 1 1WP—Handy 5. Bk—Danyliw 2. HBP—McGeary (by Kleinsorge, Harstad); Koontz (by Handy), Marlow (by Handy, Danyliw), Riley (by Danyliw).T—3:04. A—202. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Danyliw Inorganic Chemistry Total Kleinsorge Field Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 42° 67° Fri Friday 67°/42° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:10 AM Sunset: 07:51:58 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 8% 42° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/42° Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:35:43 AM Sunset: 07:52:56 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sun 6% 40° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/40° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:34:16 AM Sunset: 07:53:53 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 48° 79° Mon Monday 79°/48° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:32:50 AM Sunset: 07:54:51 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 46° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/46° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:31:25 AM Sunset: 07:55:49 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 47° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/47° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:30:01 AM Sunset: 07:56:46 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 52° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/52° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:38 AM Sunset: 07:57:44 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business