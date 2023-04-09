agate CMU baseball box, April 8, 2023 Apr 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colo. Mesa 9, CSU Pueblo 6Colorado Mesa CSU Puebloab r h bi ab r h bi Sharrar cf 5 0 4 2 Williams 1b 5 0 1 0Wiesner c 5 2 1 0 Howard 3b 5 1 1 2Boyd rf 5 2 3 2 Prewitt c 4 0 1 0Villafrte dh 6 0 2 0 Castaneda dh 3 0 0 0Rodgers ss 6 0 3 2 Hennings cf 4 1 1 0Gonzalez 2b 3 0 1 0 Borjas rf 4 2 3 3Reynolds 1b 4 1 1 0 Vasquez ss 4 0 1 0Cosgrove ph 1 0 0 0 Hanenberg lf 4 1 1 0Winget 1b 0 0 0 0 Miller 2b 3 1 2 1Schoenfeld lf 4 2 3 0Ezor 3b 4 2 3 1Totals 43 9 21 7 Totals 36 6 11 6Colorado Mesa 003 201 012 — 9 21 1CSU Pueblo 012 011 010 — 6 11 4E—Reynolds; Vazquez 2, Hanenberg, Miller. DP—CMU 2, CSUP 1. LOB—CMU 14, CSUP 6.2B—Sharrar, Rodgers, Gonzalez, Schoenfeld, Ezor 2; Williams. 3B—Schoenfeld. HR—Boyd (7); Howard (3), Borjas 2 (3).Sac—Gonzalez, Schoenfeld, Ezor. SF—Sharrar, Boyd. SB—Hennings. CS—Gonzalez.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOSeward 3 3 3 30 3Ure (W, 2-1)2 2 1 0 0 1Hayen 1 4 1 1 0 1Mazzeti 1 1 0 0 0 1Morris 1 1 1 1 0 1Ellison (S, 1) 1 0 0 0 1 0CSU Pueblo IP H R ER BB SOCurtis (L, 3-4) 6.2 15 6 3 0 6Petersheim 1.1 3 2 2 1 1Weaver 1 3 1 1 1 0WP—Seward; Curtis 2, Weaver. PB—Wiesner; Prewitt. Bk—Seward. HBP—Castaneda (by Ure), Prewitt (by Mazzeti).T—2:29. A—265. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Telephony Sports Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 38° 67° Sat Saturday 67°/38° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:48:05 AM Sunset: 07:44:58 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 39° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/39° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:46:33 AM Sunset: 07:45:56 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 45° 75° Mon Monday 75°/45° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:45:02 AM Sunset: 07:46:53 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 50° 82° Tue Tuesday 82°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:31 AM Sunset: 07:47:51 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 7% 52° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/52° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:42:01 AM Sunset: 07:48:49 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 8% 47° 71° Thu Thursday 71°/47° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:40:31 AM Sunset: 07:49:47 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 37% 40° 61° Fri Friday 61°/40° Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 06:39:02 AM Sunset: 07:50:44 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business