Colorado Mesa 18, Azusa Pacific 14

Colorado Mesa Azusa Pacific

ab r h bi ab r h bi Boyd rf 7 3 3 4 Roose c 3 1 1 1

Farmer 3b 4 4 3 3 O’Laughlin lf 5 0 1 2

McGeary c 2 1 2 1 Lopez ss 6 1 2 1

Villafuerte 1b 6 1 3 5 Rasmussen 1b 3 1 0 1

Crenshaw lf 3 0 0 0 Soria 2b 5 2 2 1

Turner ph/lf 2 0 0 0 Stroud rf 5 3 2 3

Sharrar cf 0 0 0 0 Dykstra cf/p 3 2 0 0

Rodgers 2b 6 1 3 1 Robles 3b 4 2 1 2

Bramwell dh 5 2 2 0 Christison dh 4 2 2 1

Cassin pr 0 1 0 0 Marshman cf 0 0 0 0

Hamilton ss 5 2 2 0

Carr cf/lf 5 3 3 2

Totals 45 18 21 16 Totals 38 14 11 12

Colorado Mesa 103 522 032 — 18

Azusa Pacific 051 403 001 — 14

E—Crenshaw, Turner, Rodgers; Roose, Rasmussen, Soria 2. LOB—CMU 11, APU 11.

2B—Villafuerte, Carr 2. HR—Boyd, Farmer 2, Villafuerte, Rodgers; Stroud 2.

Sac—Farmer, Hamilton, Carr. SF—McGeary. SB—Boyd 2; Soria, Dykstra. CS—Turner.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Danyliw 1.1 1 5 5 1 2

Hayen 1.2 2 1 1 2 1

Vasquez 2 3 4 4 3 1

Seward 1.2 4 3 3 1 1

Rohm (W, 1-0) 2.1 1 1 1 1 2

Azusa Pacific IP H R ER BB SO

Merda 3.1 8 9 9 4 2

Dixon 2.2 7 4 2 3 4

Gifford (L, 0-1) 2 3 3 1 0 2

Dykstra 1 3 2 2 0 2

T—3:55. A—234.