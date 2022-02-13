agate CMU baseball box Feb. 12, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 18, Azusa Pacific 14Colorado Mesa Azusa Pacificab r h bi ab r h bi Boyd rf 7 3 3 4 Roose c 3 1 1 1Farmer 3b 4 4 3 3 O’Laughlin lf 5 0 1 2McGeary c 2 1 2 1 Lopez ss 6 1 2 1Villafuerte 1b 6 1 3 5 Rasmussen 1b 3 1 0 1Crenshaw lf 3 0 0 0 Soria 2b 5 2 2 1Turner ph/lf 2 0 0 0 Stroud rf 5 3 2 3Sharrar cf 0 0 0 0 Dykstra cf/p 3 2 0 0Rodgers 2b 6 1 3 1 Robles 3b 4 2 1 2Bramwell dh 5 2 2 0 Christison dh 4 2 2 1Cassin pr 0 1 0 0 Marshman cf 0 0 0 0Hamilton ss 5 2 2 0Carr cf/lf 5 3 3 2Totals 45 18 21 16 Totals 38 14 11 12Colorado Mesa 103 522 032 — 18Azusa Pacific 051 403 001 — 14E—Crenshaw, Turner, Rodgers; Roose, Rasmussen, Soria 2. LOB—CMU 11, APU 11.2B—Villafuerte, Carr 2. HR—Boyd, Farmer 2, Villafuerte, Rodgers; Stroud 2.Sac—Farmer, Hamilton, Carr. SF—McGeary. SB—Boyd 2; Soria, Dykstra. CS—Turner.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SODanyliw 1.1 1 5 5 1 2Hayen 1.2 2 1 1 2 1Vasquez 2 3 4 4 3 1Seward 1.2 4 3 3 1 1Rohm (W, 1-0) 2.1 1 1 1 1 2Azusa Pacific IP H R ER BB SOMerda 3.1 8 9 9 4 2Dixon 2.2 7 4 2 3 4Gifford (L, 0-1) 2 3 3 1 0 2Dykstra 1 3 2 2 0 2T—3:55. A—234. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Turner Cs Box Azusa Pacific Geology Total Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 1% 23° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM Sunset: 05:49:14 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 29° 51° Mon Monday 51°/29° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM Sunset: 05:50:23 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 28° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/28° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM Sunset: 05:51:31 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 21° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/21° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM Sunset: 05:52:40 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 21° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/21° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 24° 46° Fri Friday 46°/24° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 27° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/27° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:00:26 AM Sunset: 05:56:04 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business