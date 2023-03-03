agate CMU baseball box, March 2, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 19, MSU Billings 8MSU Billings Colorado Mesa ab r h bi ab r h biGreen cf 5 1 3 1 Rodgers ss 5 4 4 3Godfrey rf 3 0 0 0 Thmasen 3b 4 1 2 2Austin ph/rf 1 0 0 0 Berni pr/3b 0 1 0 0Krshnbm 3b 5 0 0 1 Villafuerte lf 2 0 0 2Winter dh 4 1 1 1 Felix lf 2 0 0 0Nehler ph 1 0 0 0 Cosgrove dh 4 2 1 2Flynn lf 4 1 2 1 Mazzetti ph 1 0 0 0Cory ph 0 1 0 0 Reynolds 1b 2 2 0 0Wright 2b 3 1 2 0 Winget 1b 2 0 1 1Dwson ph/2b 2 1 1 0 Boyd rf 3 4 1 2Kiesling 1b 5 0 2 1 Hara 2b 3 2 1 4Wagenmann c 2 1 0 0 Carrell 2b 0 0 0 0Weston c 1 0 0 1 Sharrar cf 4 1 1 2Blaszak ss 5 1 2 2 Grenz ph/cf 1 0 0 0Wiesner c 1 1 0 1Stefanos ph 1 1 0 0DiFrncesco c 0 0 0 0Totals 41 8 13 8 Totals 35 19 11 19MSU Billings 000 213 002 — 8 13 2Colorado Mesa 111 (10)11 22x — 19 11 4E—Kirshenbaum, Wagemann; Rodgers 2, Sharrar, Hohenstein. LOB—MSUB 10, CMU 7.2B—Green, Dawson; Rodgers, Thomasen, Winget. HR—Winter (3), Flynn (4), Blaszak (2); Rodgers (2), Boyd (2), Hara (1).SF—Weston; Wiesner. SB—Wright; Rodgers 3, Boyd 2.MSU Billings IP H R ER BB SOSmith (L, 0-1) 3 3 4 3 0 4Schaaf 0.1 2 6 6 3 0Murray 2.2 3 5 5 3 3Thebiay 1 2 2 2 2 1Hunter 1 1 2 1 1 1Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOHohenstein 4 6 2 1 1 5Ellison (W, 2-0) 1 2 1 1 0 1Flores 2 3 3 2 1 3Craig 1 0 0 0 0 2Reckers 1 2 2 2 0 1HBP—Dawson (by Reckers); Villafuerte 2 (by Schaaf, Murray), Reynolds 2 (by Smith, Murray), Wiesner (by Smith).T—2:59. A—78. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Telephony Sports Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry Crafts Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 25° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/25° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:45:35 AM Sunset: 06:07:49 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 9% 25° 43° Fri Friday 43°/25° Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:44:08 AM Sunset: 06:08:53 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 5% 35° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:42:40 AM Sunset: 06:09:56 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 8% 31° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:41:11 AM Sunset: 06:11 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 10% 30° 52° Mon Monday 52°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:39:42 AM Sunset: 06:12:03 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tue 8% 29° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:12 AM Sunset: 06:13:05 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wed 13% 23° 49° Wed Wednesday 49°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:36:41 AM Sunset: 06:14:08 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business