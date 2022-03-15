agate CMU baseball boxes, March 14, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mines 6, Colorado Mesa 5Game 1Colorado Mesa Colorado Minesab r h bi ab r h bi Turner rf 4 1 3 1 Huse ss 4 2 2 0Farmer c 5 1 2 2 Moeck cf 3 1 1 1McGeary dh 4 0 0 0 Folsom dh 4 2 4 1Stubbings 1b 4 0 2 1 Mcermott 3b 3 0 1 2Sharrar pr 0 0 0 0 Bonds 2b 3 0 1 2Boyd cf 5 0 0 0 Houghtlng 1b 3 0 0 0Villafrte lf 5 1 2 0 Scoles rf 4 0 0 0Bramwell 3b 5 0 1 0 Andrews lf 4 1 1 1Hamilton ss 4 0 1 2 Roma c 4 0 0 0Rodgers 2b 4 2 1 0Totals 40 5 12 5 Totals 32 6 10 6Colorado Mesa 012 101 000 — 5 12 0Colorado Mines 200 120 10x — 6 10 2E—bonds, Weyer. LOB—CMU 11, Mines 5.2B—Turner, Farmer, Hamilton, Rodgers; Folsom, McDermott. HR—Andrews.SF—Stubbings. SB—Turner Folsom. CS—Folsom.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOHayen 4.1 7 5 5 2 5Tisdall 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0Edwards (L, 1-1) 3 2 1 1 1 3Colorado Mines IP H R ER BB SOWeyer 4 6 4 4 0 6Lee (W, 1-1) 3 5 1 0 1 1Blomster (S, 1) 2 1 0 0 0 2Bk—Edwards. HBP—Turner (by Weyer); McDermott (by Tisdall).T—2:28. A—170.Colorado Mesa 4, Colorado Mines 0Game 2Colorado Mesa Colorado Minesab r h bi ab r h bi Turner rf 3 0 0 0 Hsue 3 0 0 0Farmer 3b 4 1 1 1 Moeck cf 3 0 0 0McGeary dh 3 0 0 0 Folsom p/dh 2 0 0 0Villafrte lf 2 1 0 0 McDrmott 3b 3 0 0 0Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 Bonds 2b 2 0 0 0Sharrar cf 3 1 3 0 Veltien 1b 2 0 0 0Bramwell c 3 1 1 2 Bumpus lf 2 0 0 0Hamilton ss 3 0 0 0 White rf 2 0 0 0Gonzalez 2b 2 0 1 0 Tanaka c 2 0 0 0Totals 26 4 6 3 Totals 21 0 0 0Colorado Mesa 021 100 0 — 4 6 0 Colorado Mines 000 000 0 — 0 0 1 E—White. LOB—CMU 5, Mines 1.2B—Sharrar. HR—Farmer, Bramwell.Sac—Turner. SB—Bramwell, Gonzalez.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOHandy (W, 3-1) 7 0 0 0 1 6Colorado Mines IP H R ER BB SOFolsom (L, 0-1) 3.1 4 4 3 1 4Kriethe 1.2 0 0 0 1 1Neff 2 2 0 0 0 3WP—Handy. HBP—McGeary (by Kriethe).T—1:37. A—170. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Colorado Er Lob Folsom Inorganic Chemistry Mine Total Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 30° 56° Mon Monday 56°/30° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:09 AM Sunset: 07:20:36 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 38° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/38° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:35 AM Sunset: 07:21:37 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 31° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:24 AM Sunset: 07:22:37 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 30° 52° Thu Thursday 52°/30° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:26 AM Sunset: 07:23:37 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 32° 56° Fri Friday 56°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:51 AM Sunset: 07:24:37 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 44° 63° Sat Saturday 63°/44° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:15 AM Sunset: 07:25:37 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 38° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/38° Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:17:40 AM Sunset: 07:26:37 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy with a few showers. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business