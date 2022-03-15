Colorado Mines 6, Colorado Mesa 5

Game 1

Colorado Mesa Colorado Mines

ab r h bi ab r h bi Turner rf 4 1 3 1 Huse ss 4 2 2 0

Farmer c 5 1 2 2 Moeck cf 3 1 1 1

McGeary dh 4 0 0 0 Folsom dh 4 2 4 1

Stubbings 1b 4 0 2 1 Mcermott 3b 3 0 1 2

Sharrar pr 0 0 0 0 Bonds 2b 3 0 1 2

Boyd cf 5 0 0 0 Houghtlng 1b 3 0 0 0

Villafrte lf 5 1 2 0 Scoles rf 4 0 0 0

Bramwell 3b 5 0 1 0 Andrews lf 4 1 1 1

Hamilton ss 4 0 1 2 Roma c 4 0 0 0

Rodgers 2b 4 2 1 0

Totals 40 5 12 5 Totals 32 6 10 6

Colorado Mesa 012 101 000 — 5 12 0

Colorado Mines 200 120 10x — 6 10 2

E—bonds, Weyer. LOB—CMU 11, Mines 5.

2B—Turner, Farmer, Hamilton, Rodgers; Folsom, McDermott. HR—Andrews.

SF—Stubbings. SB—Turner Folsom. CS—Folsom.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Hayen 4.1 7 5 5 2 5

Tisdall 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Edwards (L, 1-1) 3 2 1 1 1 3

Colorado Mines IP H R ER BB SO

Weyer 4 6 4 4 0 6

Lee (W, 1-1) 3 5 1 0 1 1

Blomster (S, 1) 2 1 0 0 0 2

Bk—Edwards. HBP—Turner (by Weyer); McDermott (by Tisdall).

T—2:28. A—170.

Colorado Mesa 4, Colorado Mines 0

Game 2

Colorado Mesa Colorado Mines

ab r h bi ab r h bi Turner rf 3 0 0 0 Hsue 3 0 0 0

Farmer 3b 4 1 1 1 Moeck cf 3 0 0 0

McGeary dh 3 0 0 0 Folsom p/dh 2 0 0 0

Villafrte lf 2 1 0 0 McDrmott 3b 3 0 0 0

Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 Bonds 2b 2 0 0 0

Sharrar cf 3 1 3 0 Veltien 1b 2 0 0 0

Bramwell c 3 1 1 2 Bumpus lf 2 0 0 0

Hamilton ss 3 0 0 0 White rf 2 0 0 0

Gonzalez 2b 2 0 1 0 Tanaka c 2 0 0 0

Totals 26 4 6 3 Totals 21 0 0 0

Colorado Mesa 021 100 0 — 4 6 0 Colorado Mines 000 000 0 — 0 0 1 E—White. LOB—CMU 5, Mines 1.

2B—Sharrar. HR—Farmer, Bramwell.

Sac—Turner. SB—Bramwell, Gonzalez.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Handy (W, 3-1) 7 0 0 0 1 6

Colorado Mines IP H R ER BB SO

Folsom (L, 0-1) 3.1 4 4 3 1 4

Kriethe 1.2 0 0 0 1 1

Neff 2 2 0 0 0 3

WP—Handy. HBP—McGeary (by Kriethe).

T—1:37. A—170.