Colorado Mesa 8, Regis 1

Friday at Alamosa

Regis Colorado Mesa

ab r h bi ab r h bi Marquez cf 3 0 0 0 Turner rf 5 0 0 1

Beyene phcf 1 0 1 0 Farmer 3b 5 0 1 0

Riley c 4 0 1 0 McGeary dh 3 1 1 0

Marlow 1b 4 0 1 0 Villafuerte lf 4 2 2 0

Koontz lf 3 0 1 0 Stubbings 1b 4 2 3 2

Cicini rf 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 2

Chase 3b 4 0 2 0 Bramwell c 4 1 1 0

Owen dh 3 0 0 0 Hamilton ss 3 2 1 0

Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 Carr cf 4 0 1 0

Daudet ss 4 0 1 0

Vaught 2b 2 1 1 0

Boyle ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 1 8 0 Totals 36 8 11 5

Regis 001 000 000 — 1 8 0

Colorado Mesa 000 212 03x — 8 11 0

DP—RU 1, CMU 1. LOB—RU 8, CMU 6.

2B—Villafuerte, Stubbings, Hamilton. HR—Stubbings.

SB—Beyene, Riley, Koontz, Chase; Rodgers.

Regis IP H R ER BB SO

Kleinsorge (L, 2-2) 5.1 7 5 5 1 5

Bushnell 1.1 1 0 0 0 0

Douthitt 0.2 3 2 2 0 0

Luebker 0 0 1 1 1 0

Shepardson 0.2 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Handy (W, 5-1) 6 5 1 1 2 5

Edwards (S, 1) 3 3 0 0 0 4

WP—Kleinsorge, Shepardson 2, Handy, Edwards.

T—2:31. A—58.