agate CMU baseball boxscore, April 1, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 8, Regis 1Friday at AlamosaRegis Colorado Mesaab r h bi ab r h bi Marquez cf 3 0 0 0 Turner rf 5 0 0 1Beyene phcf 1 0 1 0 Farmer 3b 5 0 1 0Riley c 4 0 1 0 McGeary dh 3 1 1 0Marlow 1b 4 0 1 0 Villafuerte lf 4 2 2 0Koontz lf 3 0 1 0 Stubbings 1b 4 2 3 2Cicini rf 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 2Chase 3b 4 0 2 0 Bramwell c 4 1 1 0Owen dh 3 0 0 0 Hamilton ss 3 2 1 0Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 Carr cf 4 0 1 0Daudet ss 4 0 1 0Vaught 2b 2 1 1 0Boyle ph 1 0 0 0Totals 34 1 8 0 Totals 36 8 11 5Regis 001 000 000 — 1 8 0Colorado Mesa 000 212 03x — 8 11 0DP—RU 1, CMU 1. LOB—RU 8, CMU 6.2B—Villafuerte, Stubbings, Hamilton. HR—Stubbings.SB—Beyene, Riley, Koontz, Chase; Rodgers.Regis IP H R ER BB SOKleinsorge (L, 2-2) 5.1 7 5 5 1 5Bushnell 1.1 1 0 0 0 0Douthitt 0.2 3 2 2 0 0Luebker 0 0 1 1 1 0Shepardson 0.2 0 0 0 0 1Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOHandy (W, 5-1) 6 5 1 1 2 5Edwards (S, 1) 3 3 0 0 0 4WP—Kleinsorge, Shepardson 2, Handy, Edwards.T—2:31. A—58. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 38° 63° Fri Friday 63°/38° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:30 AM Sunset: 07:38:21 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:56:55 AM Sunset: 07:39:19 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 39% 40° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/40° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM Sunset: 07:40:17 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:41:15 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 9% 33° 64° Tue Tuesday 64°/33° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:52:12 AM Sunset: 07:42:13 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: W @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:39 AM Sunset: 07:43:11 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 36° 62° Thu Thursday 62°/36° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:06 AM Sunset: 07:44:09 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business