agate CMU baseball boxscore, April 16, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 10, Regis 5Saturday at Bergman FieldRegis Colorado Mesaab r h bi a b r h bi Daudet ss 0 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 5 0 2 1Boyle pr/3b 4 1 2 0 Hamilton ss 5 0 2 0Chase 3b/ss 5 0 0 0 Farmer c 4 1 0 0Marlow 1b 5 0 0 0 MGeary dh 5 2 2 1Owen 1b 4 1 1 0 Bramwell 3b 5 2 2 4Riley dh 4 1 2 3 Boyd rf 4 2 3 0Padilla cf 3 1 2 0 Stubbings 1b 3 2 1 2Guthrie c 4 0 2 0 Carr cf 3 0 1 0Harrison rf 4 1 1 1 Sharrar lf 3 1 1 0Vaught 2b 4 0 0 1Totals 27 5 10 5 Totals 37 10 14 8Regis 100 010 030 — 5 10 1Colorado Mesa 501 031 00x — 10 14 0E—Padilla (2). LOB—RU 8, CMU 7.2B—Owen (6), Guthrie (3), Hamilton (13), Sharrar (3). HR—Riley (7), Harrison (1), McGeary (17) Bramwell 2 (12), Stubbings (5).Sac—Sharrar (1). CS—Carr (1).Regis IP H R ER BB SODe Leon (L, 3-4) 4.2 12 9 7 1 2Douthitt 1.1 1 1 1 0 2Deskin 1 1 0 0 1 2May 1 0 0 0 0 1Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOFitzgerald 2 1 1 1 1 3Day (W, 3-0) 5.2 9 4 4 1 2Henderson 1.1 0 0 0 0 0HBP—Daudet (by Fitzgerald), Stubbings (by De Leon).T—2:34. A—285. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology De Leon Field Deskin Ru Bi Fitzgerald Total Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 42° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/42° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:35:34 AM Sunset: 07:52:50 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/41° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:07 AM Sunset: 07:53:48 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 49° 80° Mon Monday 80°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:32:42 AM Sunset: 07:54:46 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 46° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/46° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:16 AM Sunset: 07:55:43 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 25 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:29:52 AM Sunset: 07:56:41 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 52° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/52° Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:29 AM Sunset: 07:57:38 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 16% 42° 71° Fri Friday 71°/42° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:36 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business