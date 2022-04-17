Colorado Mesa 10, Regis 5

Saturday at Bergman Field

Regis Colorado Mesa

ab r h bi a b r h bi Daudet ss 0 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 5 0 2 1

Boyle pr/3b 4 1 2 0 Hamilton ss 5 0 2 0

Chase 3b/ss 5 0 0 0 Farmer c 4 1 0 0

Marlow 1b 5 0 0 0 MGeary dh 5 2 2 1

Owen 1b 4 1 1 0 Bramwell 3b 5 2 2 4

Riley dh 4 1 2 3 Boyd rf 4 2 3 0

Padilla cf 3 1 2 0 Stubbings 1b 3 2 1 2

Guthrie c 4 0 2 0 Carr cf 3 0 1 0

Harrison rf 4 1 1 1 Sharrar lf 3 1 1 0

Vaught 2b 4 0 0 1

Totals 27 5 10 5 Totals 37 10 14 8

Regis 100 010 030 — 5 10 1

Colorado Mesa 501 031 00x — 10 14 0

E—Padilla (2). LOB—RU 8, CMU 7.

2B—Owen (6), Guthrie (3), Hamilton (13), Sharrar (3). HR—Riley (7), Harrison (1), McGeary (17) Bramwell 2 (12), Stubbings (5).

Sac—Sharrar (1). CS—Carr (1).

Regis IP H R ER BB SO

De Leon (L, 3-4) 4.2 12 9 7 1 2

Douthitt 1.1 1 1 1 0 2

Deskin 1 1 0 0 1 2

May 1 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Fitzgerald 2 1 1 1 1 3

Day (W, 3-0) 5.2 9 4 4 1 2

Henderson 1.1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Daudet (by Fitzgerald), Stubbings (by De Leon).

T—2:34. A—285.