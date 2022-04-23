agate CMU baseball boxscore, April 22, 2022 Apr 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 32, N.M. Highlands 5Friday at Las Vegas, N.M.Colorado Mesa N.M. Highlandsab r h bi a b r h bi Rodgers 2b 5 5 3 4 De La O cf 5 1 2 0Turner rf 7 5 4 7 Baier 2b 5 1 2 1McGeary dh 5 1 1 0 Brown dh 5 0 2 1Valdez pr/dh 2 1 1 1 McNichol 1b 4 1 1 1Farmer 3b 4 3 2 2 Kihn rf 5 1 2 2Ezor ph/3b 3 1 1 1 Hammer 3b 4 0 2 0Bramwell c 7 4 5 9 Salas lf 5 0 0 0Hanks c 1 0 0 0 Vettr c 4 1 3 0Hamilton ss 4 3 4 0 Marujo ss 4 0 0 0Gnzalz ph/ss 3 1 1 0Stbbings 1b 5 2 3 2Rynlds pr/1b 2 0 2 2Villafuerte lf 5 1 1 1Crnshw ph/lf 2 0 1 0Carr cf 4 5 3 1Totals 59 32 32 30 Totals 41 5 14 5Colorado Mesa 273 590 501 — 32 32 1N.M. Highlands 200 000 210 — 5 14 2E—Reynolds; De La O, Lehman. DP—NMHU 1. LOB—CMU 12, NMHU 13.2B—Rodgers, Turner, McGeary, Ezor, Bramwell 2, Stubbings, Crenshaw; De La O, Brown, Hammer, Vetter. 3B—Rodgers, Farmer, Hamilton. HR—Rodgers, Turner 2, Bramwell 3; Kuhn.SF—Rodgers.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOHandy (W, 7-1) 6 9 2 2 0 7Rhoades 1 3 2 2 0 1Reckers 2 2 1 1 3 4N.M. Highlands IP H R ER BB SOCastillo (L, 1-4) 1.2 10 9 9 2 0Storm 2.1 7 8 7 3 2Copes 0.1 5 9 9 0 0Hernandez 2.2 8 5 5 2 2Lehman 2 2 1 1 0 2PB—Bramwell, Vetter. HBP—Turner (by Copes), Villafuerte (by Copes), Carr 2 (by Copes); McNichol (by Handy).T—3:08. A—48. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf N.m. Rodgers Las Vegas Cope Turner Carr N.m. Highlands Geology Bi Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 32% 39° 74° Fri Friday 74°/39° Showers. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:31 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 15% 38° 58° Sat Saturday 58°/38° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:46 AM Sunset: 07:59:28 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 17% 34° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:24:25 AM Sunset: 08:00:26 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 40° 65° Mon Monday 65°/40° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:23:06 AM Sunset: 08:01:23 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 51° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/51° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:48 AM Sunset: 08:02:21 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 3% 48° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/48° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:20:31 AM Sunset: 08:03:18 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 1% 49° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/49° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:19:15 AM Sunset: 08:04:16 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business