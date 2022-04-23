Colorado Mesa 32, N.M. Highlands 5

Friday at Las Vegas, N.M.

Colorado Mesa N.M. Highlands

ab r h bi a b r h bi Rodgers 2b 5 5 3 4 De La O cf 5 1 2 0

Turner rf 7 5 4 7 Baier 2b 5 1 2 1

McGeary dh 5 1 1 0 Brown dh 5 0 2 1

Valdez pr/dh 2 1 1 1 McNichol 1b 4 1 1 1

Farmer 3b 4 3 2 2 Kihn rf 5 1 2 2

Ezor ph/3b 3 1 1 1 Hammer 3b 4 0 2 0

Bramwell c 7 4 5 9 Salas lf 5 0 0 0

Hanks c 1 0 0 0 Vettr c 4 1 3 0

Hamilton ss 4 3 4 0 Marujo ss 4 0 0 0

Gnzalz ph/ss 3 1 1 0

Stbbings 1b 5 2 3 2

Rynlds pr/1b 2 0 2 2

Villafuerte lf 5 1 1 1

Crnshw ph/lf 2 0 1 0

Carr cf 4 5 3 1

Totals 59 32 32 30 Totals 41 5 14 5

Colorado Mesa 273 590 501 — 32 32 1

N.M. Highlands 200 000 210 — 5 14 2

E—Reynolds; De La O, Lehman. DP—NMHU 1. LOB—CMU 12, NMHU 13.

2B—Rodgers, Turner, McGeary, Ezor, Bramwell 2, Stubbings, Crenshaw; De La O, Brown, Hammer, Vetter. 3B—Rodgers, Farmer, Hamilton. HR—Rodgers, Turner 2, Bramwell 3; Kuhn.

SF—Rodgers.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Handy (W, 7-1) 6 9 2 2 0 7

Rhoades 1 3 2 2 0 1

Reckers 2 2 1 1 3 4

N.M. Highlands IP H R ER BB SO

Castillo (L, 1-4) 1.2 10 9 9 2 0

Storm 2.1 7 8 7 3 2

Copes 0.1 5 9 9 0 0

Hernandez 2.2 8 5 5 2 2

Lehman 2 2 1 1 0 2

PB—Bramwell, Vetter. HBP—Turner (by Copes), Villafuerte (by Copes), Carr 2 (by Copes); McNichol (by Handy).

T—3:08. A—48.