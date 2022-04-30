Colorado Mesa 20, Colorado Christian 7

Friday at All-Star Park, Lakewood

Colorado Mesa Colorado Christian ab r h bi ab r h bi Rodgers 2b 4 2 1 0 Walton 3b 3 1 2 1

Ezor 2b 1 1 1 0 Shearn lf 4 0 0 1

Turner rf 5 2 2 4 Wy.Crnshw cf 5 2 3 3

Wa.Crnshw rf 0 0 0 0 Medina c 4 1 1 0

Farmer 3b 5 2 1 2 Douglass c 1 0 0 0

McGeary dh 5 6 5 6 Ramos rf/1b 5 1 1 2

Bramwell c 4 4 3 2 Crus dh 2 0 0 0

Hamilton ss 3 1 1 2 Flores ph 1 0 0 0

Gnzles pr/ss 3 1 3 1 Maydon 1b 2 0 0 0

Stubbings 1b 5 0 2 2 Morgan rf 2 0 0 0

Rynlds pr/1b 1 0 0 0 Ludwig 2b 4 1 1 0

Villafuerte lf 4 0 0 1 Carney ss 3 1 1 0

Mnmno ph/lf 1 0 0 0

Carr cf 3 1 2 0

Cassin cf 2 0 0 0

Totals 46 20 21 20 Totals 36 7 9 7

Colorado Mesa 023 460 320 — 20 21 0

Colorado Christian 000 000 601 — 7 9 2

E—Walton, Ramos. DP—CCU 2. LOB—CMU 7, CCU 7.

2B—Ezor,Farmer, McGeary, Bramwell, Stubbings; Medina. 3B—Rodgers, Turner, Gonzalez. HR—Turner, McGeary 4, Bramwell; Wy.Crenshaw 2, Ramos.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Handy (W, 8-1) 6.2 8 6 6 4 9

Nicol 1.1 0 0 0 0 2

Seward 1 1 1 1 0 0

Colorado Christian IP H R ER BB SO

Estrada (L) 3.2 9 9 9 2 4

Gimbel 1.1 6 6 5 1 0

Waslewski 2 3 3 3 0 1

Manzaneras 2 3 2 2 1 0

PB—Medina. HBP—Walton (by Handy); Wa.Crenshaw (by Manzanares); McGeary (Estrada); Bramwell (by Estrada), Bramwell (by Waslewski).

T—2:36. A—79.