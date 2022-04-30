agate CMU baseball boxscore, April 30, 2033 Apr 30, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 20, Colorado Christian 7Friday at All-Star Park, LakewoodColorado Mesa Colorado Christian ab r h bi ab r h bi Rodgers 2b 4 2 1 0 Walton 3b 3 1 2 1Ezor 2b 1 1 1 0 Shearn lf 4 0 0 1Turner rf 5 2 2 4 Wy.Crnshw cf 5 2 3 3Wa.Crnshw rf 0 0 0 0 Medina c 4 1 1 0Farmer 3b 5 2 1 2 Douglass c 1 0 0 0McGeary dh 5 6 5 6 Ramos rf/1b 5 1 1 2Bramwell c 4 4 3 2 Crus dh 2 0 0 0Hamilton ss 3 1 1 2 Flores ph 1 0 0 0Gnzles pr/ss 3 1 3 1 Maydon 1b 2 0 0 0Stubbings 1b 5 0 2 2 Morgan rf 2 0 0 0Rynlds pr/1b 1 0 0 0 Ludwig 2b 4 1 1 0Villafuerte lf 4 0 0 1 Carney ss 3 1 1 0Mnmno ph/lf 1 0 0 0Carr cf 3 1 2 0Cassin cf 2 0 0 0Totals 46 20 21 20 Totals 36 7 9 7Colorado Mesa 023 460 320 — 20 21 0Colorado Christian 000 000 601 — 7 9 2E—Walton, Ramos. DP—CCU 2. LOB—CMU 7, CCU 7.2B—Ezor,Farmer, McGeary, Bramwell, Stubbings; Medina. 3B—Rodgers, Turner, Gonzalez. HR—Turner, McGeary 4, Bramwell; Wy.Crenshaw 2, Ramos.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOHandy (W, 8-1) 6.2 8 6 6 4 9Nicol 1.1 0 0 0 0 2Seward 1 1 1 1 0 0Colorado Christian IP H R ER BB SOEstrada (L) 3.2 9 9 9 2 4Gimbel 1.1 6 6 5 1 0Waslewski 2 3 3 3 0 1Manzaneras 2 3 2 2 1 0PB—Medina. HBP—Walton (by Handy); Wa.Crenshaw (by Manzanares); McGeary (Estrada); Bramwell (by Estrada), Bramwell (by Waslewski).T—2:36. A—79. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Colo. Medina Ccu Total Waslewski Colorado Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 36° 65° Fri Friday 65°/36° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:04 AM Sunset: 08:05:18 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 47° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/47° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:51 AM Sunset: 08:06:15 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 11% 46° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/46° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:15:38 AM Sunset: 08:07:13 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 5% 48° 69° Mon Monday 69°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:14:27 AM Sunset: 08:08:10 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 19% 40° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:13:17 AM Sunset: 08:09:07 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SW @ 20 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 18% 40° 64° Wed Wednesday 64°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:12:08 AM Sunset: 08:10:05 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 16% 46° 72° Thu Thursday 72°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:11:01 AM Sunset: 08:11:02 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business