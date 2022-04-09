Colorado Mesa 9, Metro St. 8

Friday at Assembly Athletic Complex, Denver

Colorado Mesa;;;;;Metro State;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Rodgers 2b;4;4;3;3;Schultz 2b;3;1;1;2

Farmer 3b;4;0;0;0;Albaugh ss;2;1;1;0

McGeary dh;3;2;2;4;Ralston 3b;5;1;2;2

Stubbings 1b;5;0;2;0;Smith rf;4;0;2;1

Villafuerte lf;4;0;1;0;Schuller 1b;4;1;0;0

Turner rf;3;0;0;0;Anderson lf;4;2;1;2

Sharrar ph/rf;2;0;0;0;Yuran dh;3;1;1;0

Bramwell c;3;0;0;0;Barber pr 0;0;0;0

Hamilton ss;5;2;2;0;Garner cf;5;1;3;0

Carr cf;4;1;1;0;Stone c;4;0;0;1

Totals;37;9;11;7;Totals;34;8;11;8

Colorado Mesa;100;024;020;—;9;11;1

Metro State;200;202;110;—;8;11;1

E—Bramwell, Ralston. LOB—CMU 9, MSUD 9.

2B—Rodgers, Hamilton; Smith, Garner. HR—McGeary 2; Ralston, Anderson.

Sac—Carr. SF—Schultz, Smith. SB—Schultz. CS—Bramwell, Yuran.

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Handy;5;5;6;6;6;5

Henderson (W, 3-1);2.2;4;2;2;0;4

Edwards (S, 2);1.1;2;0;0;1;1

Metro State;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Arcilise;4.2;4;3;3;3;8

Akerfelds (L, 0-2);2.2;7;6;5;0;4

Cox;1.2;0;0;0;1;3

HBP—Schuler (by Handy), Bramwell (by Arcilise), Farmer (by Cox).

T—3:00. A—231.