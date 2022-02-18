Colorado Mesa 15, Montana St.-Billings 5

Thursday at Canyon View Park

MSU-Billings Colorado Mesa

ab r h bi ab r h bi Green cf 3 1 0 0 Turner rf 5 3 2 1

Buso rf 4 1 2 0 Farmer 3b 5 1 2 3

Babcock c 5 0 0 0 McGeary dh 5 2 4 2

Godfrey dh 4 1 2 1 Vullafuerte lf 4 0 2 1

Anderson 1b 3 1 1 3 Cassin phlf 1 0 0 0

Dulich ss 4 1 2 1 Rodgers 2b 4 3 2 0

Flynn 3b 4 0 1 0 Nourse ph 1 0 0 0

Hernandez lf 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0

Lutz lf 2 0 0 0 Hamilton ss 4 1 3 4

Wright 2b 4 0 0 0 Ezor ph/ss 1 0 0 0

Stubbings 1b 2 0 0 1

Thomason ph 1 0 0 0

Reynolds 1b 0 0 0 0

Bramwell c 4 2 2 1

Carr cf 4 3 2 0

Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 41 15 19 13

MSU-Billings 400 100 000 — 5

Colorado Mesa 222 022 32x — 15

E—Babcock-Barrie, Anderson, Flynn, Lutz; Hamilton. DP—CMU 1. LOB—MSUB 7, CMU 12.

2B—Rodgers 2, Hamilton 2, Bramwell. 3B—Farmer, Villafuerte. HR—Anderson, Dulich; Bramwell.

Sac—Villafuerte, Hamilton. SF—turner, McGeary, Stubbings. SB—Rodgers, Carr. CS—Flynn.

MSU-Billings IP H R ER BB SO

Barkley (L, 1-1) 4 11 8 8 2 2

Rainey 2 2 2 2 0 2

Pippin 1 4 3 3 2 1

Zimmer 1 2 2 1 1 3

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Day 4 6 5 5 1 4

Edwards (W, 1-0) 3 0 0 0 2 1

Rohm 2 2 0 0 1 4

WP—Barkley, Pippin, Zimmer 2, Day. Bk—Rainey. HBP—Hernandez (by Day).

T—3:13. A—143.