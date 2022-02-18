agate CMU baseball boxscore, Feb. 17, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 15, Montana St.-Billings 5Thursday at Canyon View ParkMSU-Billings Colorado Mesaab r h bi ab r h bi Green cf 3 1 0 0 Turner rf 5 3 2 1Buso rf 4 1 2 0 Farmer 3b 5 1 2 3Babcock c 5 0 0 0 McGeary dh 5 2 4 2Godfrey dh 4 1 2 1 Vullafuerte lf 4 0 2 1Anderson 1b 3 1 1 3 Cassin phlf 1 0 0 0Dulich ss 4 1 2 1 Rodgers 2b 4 3 2 0Flynn 3b 4 0 1 0 Nourse ph 1 0 0 0Hernandez lf 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0Lutz lf 2 0 0 0 Hamilton ss 4 1 3 4Wright 2b 4 0 0 0 Ezor ph/ss 1 0 0 0Stubbings 1b 2 0 0 1Thomason ph 1 0 0 0Reynolds 1b 0 0 0 0Bramwell c 4 2 2 1Carr cf 4 3 2 0Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 41 15 19 13MSU-Billings 400 100 000 — 5Colorado Mesa 222 022 32x — 15E—Babcock-Barrie, Anderson, Flynn, Lutz; Hamilton. DP—CMU 1. LOB—MSUB 7, CMU 12.2B—Rodgers 2, Hamilton 2, Bramwell. 3B—Farmer, Villafuerte. HR—Anderson, Dulich; Bramwell.Sac—Villafuerte, Hamilton. SF—turner, McGeary, Stubbings. SB—Rodgers, Carr. CS—Flynn.MSU-Billings IP H R ER BB SOBarkley (L, 1-1) 4 11 8 8 2 2Rainey 2 2 2 2 0 2Pippin 1 4 3 3 2 1Zimmer 1 2 2 1 1 3Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SODay 4 6 5 5 1 4Edwards (W, 1-0) 3 0 0 0 2 1Rohm 2 2 0 0 1 4WP—Barkley, Pippin, Zimmer 2, Day. Bk—Rainey. HBP—Hernandez (by Day).T—3:13. A—143. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Flynn Park Cs Billings Rainey Geology Total Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 4% 22° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/22° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 05:53:44 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: E @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 1% 24° 46° Fri Friday 46°/24° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:41 AM Sunset: 05:54:52 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 27° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/27° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:00:25 AM Sunset: 05:56 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 35° 55° Sun Sunday 55°/35° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:59:07 AM Sunset: 05:57:07 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 51% 22° 47° Mon Monday 47°/22° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 06:57:49 AM Sunset: 05:58:15 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Tue 38% 17° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/17° Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:56:29 AM Sunset: 05:59:21 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 65% 9° 29° Wed Wednesday 29°/9° Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 06:55:09 AM Sunset: 06:00:28 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business