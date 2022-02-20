Colorado Mesa 6, MSU-Billings 3

Saturday at Canyon View Park

MSU-Billings Colorado Mesa

ab r h bi ab r h bi Green cf 5 0 1 1 Turner lf 2 0 0 0

Buso rf 5 0 0 0 Villafrte ph/lf 2 0 0 0

Godfrey 3b 3 1 1 0 Farmer c 3 1 2 0

Anderson 1b 3 1 1 0 McGeary dh 4 1 2 3

Winter dh 3 0 2 0 Rodgers 4 2 2 0

Dulich ss 4 0 1 2 Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 0

Babcock c 4 0 0 0 Stbbgs ph/1b 1 0 0 1

Flynn lf 4 0 0 0 Boyd rf 3 0 0 0

Blair 2b 3 1 1 0 Crenchaw ph 1 0 0 0

Sharrar rf 0 0 0 0

Bramwell 3b 4 1 2 1

Hamilton ss 3 1 1 1

Cassin cf 2 0 0 0

Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 6 9 6

MSU-Billings 010 100 001 — 3

Colorado Mesa 010 003 20x — 6

E—Dulich (1), Hamilton (2). DP—CMU 1. LOB—MSUB 8, CMU 4.

2B—Farmer (2), Bramwell (3). 3B—Green (1), Rodgers (1), Bramwell (1). HR—McGeary (3).

Sac—Cassin (1). SF—Stubbings (2). CS—Farmer (1).

MSU-Billings IP H R ER BB SO

Redmond (L, 1-2) 5.1 6 4 4 0 6

Buchanan 0.2 2 2 1 0 1

Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 1

Ouwehand 1 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Hayen 5 4 2 2 1 3

Vasquez (W, 1-0) 3 1 0 0 1 4

Miller 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP—Redmond (2), Hayen 2 (3). HBP—Farmer (by Redmond), Blair by Hayen), Godfrey (by Vasquez).

T—2:50. A—312.