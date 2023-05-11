agate CMU baseball boxscore, May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 4, Colorado Christian 3RMAC TournamentWednesday at The DiamondColorado Christian;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;;ab;r;h;biShearn lf;4;1;1;0;Sharrar cf;4;0;0;0Thompson 2b;3;1;2;2;Boyd rf;4;1;2;0Ramos rf;3;1;0;0;Villafuerte lf;4;0;3;0Medina c;4;0;1;0;Grenz pr;0;0;0;0Shepherd 1b;4;0;0;0;Feliz lf;0;0;0;0Maydon dh;3;0;1;1;Reynolds 1b;4;1;1;1Flores 3b;3;0;0;0;Stefanos dh;3;0;0;0Morgan cf;2;0;0;0;Rodgers ss;4;0;1;0Walton ss;3;0;0;0;Wiesner c;2;1;1;1Ludwig ph;1;0;0;0;Ezor 3b;1;0;0;0;;;;;Gonzalez 2b;2;1;1;1Totals;30;3;5;3;Totals;28;4;9;3Colorado Christian;300;000;000 — 3;5;2Colorado Mesa;002;002;00x — 4;9;0E—Walton 2. DP—CCU 1. LOB—CCU 6, CMU 5.2B—Boyd, Villafuerte, Gonzalez. HR—Thompson.Sac—Ezor 2. CS—Morgan; Boyd, Villafuerte, Gonzalez. PO: Flores.Colorado Christian;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOGimbel (L, 3-5);6;8;4;2;0;0Kennedy;2;1;0;0;1;3Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SORhoades;5.1;3;3;3;7;8Vasquez (W, 2-0);2.2;2;0;0;0;1Durbano (S, 7);1;0;0;0;0;2WP—Kennedy, Rhoades. HBP—Stefanos (by Gimbel), Wiesner (by Gimbel).T—2:16. A—583. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Telephony Sports Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 66% 51° 76° Wed Wednesday 76°/51° Showers. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 06:06 AM Sunset: 08:15:26 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu 24% 48° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/48° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:05 AM Sunset: 08:16:22 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 49° 73° Fri Friday 73°/49° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:04:03 AM Sunset: 08:17:18 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 54° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:07 AM Sunset: 08:18:13 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 19% 55° 77° Sun Sunday 77°/55° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:02:12 AM Sunset: 08:19:08 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 55° 80° Mon Monday 80°/55° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:01:19 AM Sunset: 08:20:03 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 16% 57° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:00:27 AM Sunset: 08:20:57 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business