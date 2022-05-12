Colorado Mesa 7, CU-Colo. Springs 6

RMAC Tournament

Wednesday at The Diamond, Bus Bergman Sports Complex

CU-Colo. Springs;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Sehr ss;6;0;4;1;Rodgers 2b;5;2;3;0

Samorano 2b;2;2;0;0;Farmer 3b;3;1;1;1

Wigington lf;4;1;2;1;McGeary dh;5;3;4;2

C.Stubbings 1b;5;1;1;1;Bramwell c;5;0;1;0

Faragallah;rf;3;1;1;0;Villafuerte lf;4;1;1;1

Richardson c;5;0;3;2;Hamilton ss;5;0;2;1

Dammel dh;5;0;2;0;J.Stubbings 1b;4;0;1;0

Pastorello pr;0;0;0;0;Grenz pr;0;0;0;0

Heflebower 3b;5;0;1;1;Reynolds 1b;0;0;0;0

Rumsey cf;3;1;0;0;Turner rf;3;0;0;0

;;;;;Boyd ph/rf;2;0;2;2

;;;;;Carr cf;3;0;0;0

Totals;38;6;14;6;Totals;39;7;15;7

CU-Colo. Springs;001;031;100;—;6;14;0

Colorado Mesa;000;201;022;—;7;15;0

DP—CMU 1. LOB—UCCS 13, CMU 8.

2B—Sehr (2), Wigington (8), C.Stubbings (5), Rodgers 2 (12), McGeary (15). HR—McGeary (27).

Sac—Farmer (3). SF—Villafuerte (3). SB—Rumsey (4), Farmer (9), McGeary (3). CS—Sehr (1).

CU-Colo. Springs;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Cowles;7.1;12;5;5;1;5

Harris (L, 2-3);0.2;2;2;2;1;1

Weiss;0.2;1;0;0;1;1

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Handy;5.1;9;5;5;5;5

Edwards;1;3;1;1;1;1

Vasquez (W, 5-3);2.2;2;0;0;2;6

WP—Vasquez (5).

T—2:51. A—1,307.