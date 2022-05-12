agate CMU baseball boxscore, May 11, 2022 May 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 7, CU-Colo. Springs 6RMAC TournamentWednesday at The Diamond, Bus Bergman Sports ComplexCU-Colo. Springs;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biSehr ss;6;0;4;1;Rodgers 2b;5;2;3;0Samorano 2b;2;2;0;0;Farmer 3b;3;1;1;1Wigington lf;4;1;2;1;McGeary dh;5;3;4;2C.Stubbings 1b;5;1;1;1;Bramwell c;5;0;1;0Faragallah;rf;3;1;1;0;Villafuerte lf;4;1;1;1Richardson c;5;0;3;2;Hamilton ss;5;0;2;1Dammel dh;5;0;2;0;J.Stubbings 1b;4;0;1;0Pastorello pr;0;0;0;0;Grenz pr;0;0;0;0Heflebower 3b;5;0;1;1;Reynolds 1b;0;0;0;0Rumsey cf;3;1;0;0;Turner rf;3;0;0;0;;;;;Boyd ph/rf;2;0;2;2;;;;;Carr cf;3;0;0;0Totals;38;6;14;6;Totals;39;7;15;7CU-Colo. Springs;001;031;100;—;6;14;0Colorado Mesa;000;201;022;—;7;15;0DP—CMU 1. LOB—UCCS 13, CMU 8.2B—Sehr (2), Wigington (8), C.Stubbings (5), Rodgers 2 (12), McGeary (15). HR—McGeary (27).Sac—Farmer (3). SF—Villafuerte (3). SB—Rumsey (4), Farmer (9), McGeary (3). CS—Sehr (1).CU-Colo. Springs;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOCowles;7.1;12;5;5;1;5Harris (L, 2-3);0.2;2;2;2;1;1Weiss;0.2;1;0;0;1;1Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOHandy;5.1;9;5;5;5;5Edwards;1;3;1;1;1;1Vasquez (W, 5-3);2.2;2;0;0;2;6WP—Vasquez (5).T—2:51. A—1,307. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Complex Tournament Bus Diamond Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 46° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/46° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:04:37 AM Sunset: 08:16:40 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 0% 41° 67° Thu Thursday 67°/41° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:03:40 AM Sunset: 08:17:36 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 48° 75° Fri Friday 75°/48° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02:44 AM Sunset: 08:18:31 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 52° 83° Sat Saturday 83°/52° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:49 AM Sunset: 08:19:26 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 57° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/57° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:56 AM Sunset: 08:20:21 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 11% 56° 88° Mon Monday 88°/56° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:00:05 AM Sunset: 08:21:15 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 9% 56° 86° Tue Tuesday 86°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 05:59:15 AM Sunset: 08:22:09 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: W @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business