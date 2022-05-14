Colorado Mesa 13, Colorado Mines 7

RMAC Tournament

Friday at The Diamond,

Bus Bergman Sports Complex

Colorado Mesa Colorado Mines

ab r h bi ab r h bi Rodgers 2b 5 1 3 0 Moeck cf 4 3 3 0

Farmer 3b 4 2 2 0 Andrews rf 3 0 1 0

McGeary dh 3 3 2 2 Bmpus ph/lf 2 1 2 2

Bramwell c 3 3 1 2 Folsom 3b 5 0 1 1

Villafuerte lf 4 1 2 3 Hghtaling 1b 4 1 3 3

Turner r 3 1 1 2 White lf 4 1 1 0

Boyd ph.rf 2 0 1 1 Husu ss 5 0 1 0

Stubbings 1b 5 0 3 2 Scoles dh 4 0 1 1

Hamilton ss 4 0 0 0 Bonds 2b 4 0 0 0

Carr cf 4 2 2 0 Tanaka c 2 0 0 0

Veltien ph 1 1 0 0

Roma c 1 0 0 0

Totals 37 13 17 12 Totals 39 7 13 7

Colorado Mesa 001 115 023 — 13 17 0

Colorado Mines 100 011 301 — 7 13 1

E—Bonds (9). DP—CSM 3. LOB—CMU 11, CSM 8.

2B—Bramwell (15), Villafuerte (15), Turner (9), Stubbings (8), Moeck (11), Bumpus (9), Houghtalins 2 (16). HR—McGeary (29), Villafuerte (4), Houghtaling (14).

Sac—Farmer 2 (5), Villafuerte (7). SF—Villafuerte (4). CS—Andrews (1).

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Fitzgerald (W, 3-2) 6 7 3 3 1 3

Edwards 0.2 3 3 3 2 1

Nicol (S, 1) 2.1 3 1 1 0 7

Colorado Mines IP H R ER BB SO

Schoneman (L, 3-4) 4.1 5 3 3 4 2

Neff 0.2 2 2 2 1 0

Kriethe 2 5 5 5 2 3

Weyer 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Edwards 2 (6). Bk—Schoneman (1). HBP—McGeary (by Schoneman), Bramwell (by Schoneman), McGeary (by Ripp).

T—3:10. A—480.

Colorado Mesa 14, Metro St. 10

Colorado Mesa;;;;;Metro State;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Rodgers 2b;6;2;3;1;Schultz 2b;4;2;1;0

Farmer 3b;6;6;5;5;Albaugh ss;4;1;1;0

McGeary dh;4;2;2;0;Ralston 3b;4;2;1;2

Bramwell c;5;0;1;1;Smith rf;4;3;3;5

Villafuerte lf;5;1;3;4;Schuler 1b;4;0;0;0

Turner rf;5;1;3;1;Yuran dh;5;1;2;0

Stubbings 1b;5;0;1;0;Anderson lf;5;0;2;1

Gonzalez ss;4;2;1;0;Garner cf;5;0;2;0

Carr cf;4;0;0;0;Stone c;4;1;1;1

Totals;44;14;19;12;Totals;39;10;13;9

Colorado Mesa;222;230;102;—;14;19;1

Metro State;103;001;113;—;10;13;3

E—Rodgers (12), Schultz (5), Schuler 2 (6). DP—CMU 1, MSUD 1. LOB—CMU 10, MSUD 7.

2B—Farmer (19), McGeary 2 (19), Turner (11), Smith (21). HR—Farmer 2 (27), Ralston (22), Smith 2 (21), Stone (7).

Sac—Carr (7). SF—Villafuerte (6). CS—Bramwell (4).

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Hayen;3;7;4;4;0;1

Henderson (W, 4-2);5;4;5;4;4;5

Edwards;1;2;1;1;1;2

Metro State;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Phillips (L, 3-4);2.1;6;6;5;2;2

Austin;2;6;4;4;1;0

Nantkes;1.2;3;1;1;0;0

Mello;3;4;3;0;2;1

WP—Henderson (3), Phillips (8). 

T—3:11. A—988.