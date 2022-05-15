Metro St. 8, Colorado Mesa 5

RMAC Championship

Saturday at The Diamond,

Bus Bergman Sports Complex

Metro State;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Schultz 2b;4;0;1;0;Rodgers 2b;5;1;3;0

Albaugh ss;3;1;1;1;Farmer 3b;3;1;1;2

Ralston 3b;5;1;2;1;McGeary dh;4;1;2;0

Smith rf;5;1;1;0;Bramwell c;4;2;1;1

Schuler 1b;5;1;2;2;Villafuerte lf;3;0;1;0

Cordova pr;0;0;0;0;Turner rf;3;0;0;1

Barth 1b;0;0;0;0;Boyd ph;1;0;0;0

Yuran dh;4;2;2;2;Stubbings 1b;4;0;3;1

Anderson lf;5;0;0;0;Reynolds pr;0;0;0;0

Garner cf;3;1;0;0;Hamilton ss;3;0;0;0

C.Stone c;3;1;1;0;Grentz pr;0;0;0;0

;;;;;Carr cf;4;0;1;0

Totals;37;8;10;6;Totals;34;5;12;5

Metro State;011;211;200;—;8;10;0

Colorado Mesa;004;010;000;—;5;12;2

E—.Rodgers (12), Farmer (6). DP—MSUD 1. LOB—MSUD 8, CMU 13.

2B—Schultz (13), C.Stone (15); Rodgers 2 (14), Villafuerte (16), Stubbings (9). HR—Schuler (12), Yuran (13), Farmer (26), Bramwell (22).

Sac—Schultz (1), Farmer (6), Villafuerte (8), Hamilton (8). SF—Albaugh (5). SB—Yuran (4).

Metro State;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Stone;2;6;3;3;1;2

Nantkes (W, 6-1);3.1;5;2;2;3;4

Moore 1.2;0;0;0;1;0

Cox (S, 7);2;1;0;0;3;3

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Rohm;2;1;1;1;0;2

Danyliw;0;0;1;1;1;0

Lorenz;1.1;2;2;2;0;1

Seward (L, 0-1);3.1;5;4;2;2;3

Vasquez;2.1;2;0;0;0;3

WP—Stone (3). HBP—Stone (by Lorenz).

T—2:51. A—1,005.