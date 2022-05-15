agate CMU baseball boxscore, May 14, 2022 May 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Metro St. 8, Colorado Mesa 5RMAC ChampionshipSaturday at The Diamond,Bus Bergman Sports ComplexMetro State;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biSchultz 2b;4;0;1;0;Rodgers 2b;5;1;3;0Albaugh ss;3;1;1;1;Farmer 3b;3;1;1;2Ralston 3b;5;1;2;1;McGeary dh;4;1;2;0Smith rf;5;1;1;0;Bramwell c;4;2;1;1Schuler 1b;5;1;2;2;Villafuerte lf;3;0;1;0Cordova pr;0;0;0;0;Turner rf;3;0;0;1Barth 1b;0;0;0;0;Boyd ph;1;0;0;0Yuran dh;4;2;2;2;Stubbings 1b;4;0;3;1Anderson lf;5;0;0;0;Reynolds pr;0;0;0;0Garner cf;3;1;0;0;Hamilton ss;3;0;0;0C.Stone c;3;1;1;0;Grentz pr;0;0;0;0;;;;;Carr cf;4;0;1;0Totals;37;8;10;6;Totals;34;5;12;5Metro State;011;211;200;—;8;10;0Colorado Mesa;004;010;000;—;5;12;2E—.Rodgers (12), Farmer (6). DP—MSUD 1. LOB—MSUD 8, CMU 13.2B—Schultz (13), C.Stone (15); Rodgers 2 (14), Villafuerte (16), Stubbings (9). HR—Schuler (12), Yuran (13), Farmer (26), Bramwell (22).Sac—Schultz (1), Farmer (6), Villafuerte (8), Hamilton (8). SF—Albaugh (5). SB—Yuran (4).Metro State;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOStone;2;6;3;3;1;2Nantkes (W, 6-1);3.1;5;2;2;3;4Moore 1.2;0;0;0;1;0Cox (S, 7);2;1;0;0;3;3Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SORohm;2;1;1;1;0;2Danyliw;0;0;1;1;1;0Lorenz;1.1;2;2;2;0;1Seward (L, 0-1);3.1;5;4;2;2;3Vasquez;2.1;2;0;0;0;3WP—Stone (3). HBP—Stone (by Lorenz).T—2:51. A—1,005. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Complex Bus Msud Lorenz Stone Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 52° 85° Sat Saturday 85°/52° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:02 AM Sunset: 08:19:25 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 57° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/57° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:01:07 AM Sunset: 08:20:20 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 56° 89° Mon Monday 89°/56° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:00:16 AM Sunset: 08:21:14 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 54° 86° Tue Tuesday 86°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM Sunset: 08:22:07 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 2% 56° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/56° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:58:38 AM Sunset: 08:23 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 47° 85° Thu Thursday 85°/47° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:51 AM Sunset: 08:23:53 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 23 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 10% 42° 72° Fri Friday 72°/42° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 05:57:06 AM Sunset: 08:24:45 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business